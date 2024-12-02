Inside NYS Aging: Issue 34 (December 2024) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 34 (December 2024)

Save The Date: Older New Yorkers' Day 2025 to be Held May 27

Flagship NYSOFA event moving to The Crowne Plaza Hotel-Desmond In 2024, NYSOFA resumed in-person celebration of our flagship annual event, Older New Yorkers' Day. Another change is in store for 2025, as we move our festivities to the convenient Crowne Plaza Hotel-Desmond in Albany. Look for more details soon. About Older New Yorkers' Day Each year, on Older New Yorkers' Day, NYSOFA honors older adults from around the state for their volunteerism. The event celebrates healthy aging and the power of community engagement. The program is also one way that NYSOFA works to overcome stereotypes about aging – by showcasing the many older adults who are healthy, active, and giving back to their communities. Awardees are nominated by New York's 59 county Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs). AAAs nominate older adults who are making substantial contributions in their communities through volunteering and civic engagement. These individuals are among the 892,000 individuals age 55 and older who contribute 474 million hours of community service at an economic value of $13.2 billion. NYSOFA receives nearly 100 nominations per year, all of whom are individuals carefully selected by our local partners. Awardees also include volunteers for two statewide NYSOFA-administered programs: the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) and the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP). From among all of the nominations, NYSOFA also selects a recipient for the Governor's Exemplary Volunteer Service Award. Look for more details in December, including the nomination process for AAAs, HIICAP and LTCOP.



Help Stop Sepsis: Join TPSA and Participate in Our 12/6 Meeting

Be a part of our growing partnership to reduce the impact and burden of sepsis. Click here to join The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA) today . Come to our next virtual meeting, on December 6 at 11 a.m. by registering here About TPSA TPSA seeks to raise awareness about sepsis among communities of older adults and the healthcare professionals who serve them and save lives, as someone dies every 90 seconds from sepsis. TPSA is being led by NYSOFA, Sepsis Alliance, the Association on Aging in New York, and the Home Care Association of New York State. “The growth from our first TPSA meeting to the second was fantastic, with 200 organizations participating from 20 states," said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. "Being a member of TPSA is FREE and we simply ask members, at a minimum, to send out already prepared educational tools on the signs and symptoms of sepsis. This is especially important as we enter the winter months and flu season.” What's in Store NYSOFA and partners are excited to share some new resources, including a TPSA-member Toolkit and some upcoming campaign materials soon. Join us now, and register for our December 6 meeting to stay in the loop.



Home Heating and Energy Efficiency Assistance Available to Help New Yorkers This Winter





Through HEAP, a federally funded program, New Yorkers caring for vulnerable family members are eligible to receive up to $996 in heating assistance. This includes those who are under the age of 6, individuals aged 60 and above or residents who are permanently disabled. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that funding is available to help low- and middle-income households and older adults lower their energy costs and keep their homes warm during cold winter months. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, which can provide up to $996 to eligible households, are currently open to New Yorkers. More than 1.7 million HEAP benefits were issued last winter, putting more than $397 million dollars back in the pockets of families across the state. HEAP benefits are also available to eligible homeowners and renters depending on their income levels, household size and operative heating systems. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,390, or an annual gross income of $76,681, and still qualify for benefits, marking a significant increase from last year's maximum of a monthly gross income of $5,838, and an annual gross income of $70,059.



NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “The Home Energy Assistance Program highlights New York’s commitment to helping those in need, particularly older adults on a fixed income. I encourage all those eligible to apply and older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications to contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871. Additionally, you may be eligible for more financial benefits through programs such as the Medicare Savings Program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”



Read the full press release for more information. Join Virtual Interagency Winter Energy Workshops for AAAs and Other Organizations



The Public Service Commission (PSC) is offering workshops with information for Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and other community organizations to help their constituents, including older adults. NYSOFA is a partner in these programs, including one held in November (see the recording here). One more session is scheduled for January. See the information below. Although registration is not required to join, it is highly recommended. By registering to join the workshop, you will receive an invite that adds the event to your calendar.



January 9, 2025 Winter Workshop Webinar



Thursday, January 9, 2025, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Register Electronically Electronic Access:

Link: https://meetny-gov.webex.com Webinar number: 2831 015 3016

Webinar password: Jan9-1pm Learn more or find other registration options (including any changes in the registration information above) on the DPS website at https://dps.ny.gov/winter.

NYSOFA, AgingNY and Discover Live Expand Access to Interactive, Virtual World Tour Experiences for Thousands of Older Adults in New York State

Effort addresses social isolation, promotes friendships and connections NYSOFA and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) are expanding their partnership with Discover Live to offer thousands of older adults access to interactive, immersive, virtual tours around the world, supporting physical wellness, social connections, and brain health. To date, NYSOFA, AgingNY and Discover Live have already provided 734 virtual tours to 11,010 older adults at 51 sites across New York State. The availability of tours is being expanded to an additional 51 sites, doubling this offering to thousands more older adults. Host locations include senior centers, congregate meal sites, and Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs), among other community spaces where older adults already participate in social-engagement programming. Tours to date have included: Bahia, Brazil; Washington, DC; Croatia; Banff, Canada; Hawaii; Assisi, Italy; Gdansk, Poland; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Dublin, Ireland; Mexico City; Lisbon, Portugal; and so many more. NYSOFA recently participated in a virtual tour of Amsterdam at the Albany Neighborhood Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) administered by Jewish Family Service of Northeastern NY (photos above). Able Newspaper Features Hofstra Pilot to Incentivize Student Participation in Long Term Care Ombudsman Program





LTCOP is an advocate and resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and other licensed adult care homes. Through the work of 15 regional programs, ombudsmen (including paid staff and volunteers) help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life.



“I truly believe this pilot program will provide a rewarding experience for students who choose to participate while, even more importantly, providing vital support for the residents in facilities,” said New York's Long Term Care Ombudsman Claudette Royal.



As part of the initiative, Royal participated in an October 2 information session at Hofstra, addressing 40 students on the requirements, challenges, and rewards of serving as a volunteer ombudsman. Hofstra faculty explained how this community service could fit into academic programs such as exercise, physiology, disability studies, sociology, and health science. Also, Edward Flynn, a Hofstra alumnus and President of the Resident Council at the Glengariff Center in Glen Cove, described how he had worked with his facility’s volunteer ombudsman to improve residents’ access and quality of life there.



The November edition of Able Newspaper features a unique pilot program at Hofstra University, which aims to create a pipeline of students interested in person-centered advocacy through New York State's Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP). LTCOP is an advocate and resource for older adults and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes, assisted living, and other licensed adult care homes. Through the work of 15 regional programs, ombudsmen (including paid staff and volunteers) help residents understand and exercise their rights to good care in an environment that promotes and protects their dignity and quality of life. Read the full article here.



Coming Soon: NORC Film to Put New York State Program Innovation in Focus

NYSOFA is bringing the NORC program to the big screen. The Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) program is a New York State innovation. In fact, as the Toronto Star once put it, 'New York Does Aging Better,' highlighting the NORC model as a shining example. To showcase this innovation, NYSOFA has been working with a film production company to profile NORCs, through visual storytelling, as a program success one that bridges community resources with existing neighborhoods and the built environment to help older adults age in place cost-effectively. The video will feature a range of programs, from rural Findley Lake to the bustle of New York City. Look for more information soon. In the meantime, enjoy some field shots (above) with the production team from Evocative Content, NORC Program Coordinator Kristin Smith, interviewees, and NYSOFA's Communications Team. Learn more about NORCS on our website.



What's Cooking with NYSOFA: Maple Glazed Turnip and Sweet Potatoes

Vision Loss and Older Adults

Vison changes are common as we age. Being proactive can help protect your vision; knowing what to watch for is essential in maintaining good eye health. Many underlying health conditions can have an impact on vision. For example, diabetes and hypertension (high blood pressure) create a greater risk for developing vision problems. The American Optometric Association recommends annual eye examinations for everyone over age 60. It's estimated that half of visual impairment and blindness can be prevented through early diagnosis and treatment. In her column this month, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott writes about some of the underlying causes of vision loss in older adults, disparities in outcomes, as well as resources to help.



Read the article

Join Beta Test of New App to Help Older Adults with Daily Routines, Managing Health Tasks, and More





Remember2 is designed to make life simpler, more organized and provide peace of mind, including assistance with tracking medications, scheduling appointments, or helping family members manage their care.



As a beta tester, you’ll be one of the first to experience the app, offering feedback to help improve it before the official launch and make sure that Remember2 works smoothly and meets the needs of real users.



Learn more about the beta test here. NYSOFA is partnering with the makers of Remember2, a new app designed to help individuals stay on top of their daily routines, manage their health tasks, and stay connected with loved ones. As part of this partnership, NYSOFA is inviting people to beta test the platform.Remember2 is designed to make life simpler, more organized and provide peace of mind, including assistance with tracking medications, scheduling appointments, or helping family members manage their care.As a beta tester, you’ll be one of the first to experience the app, offering feedback to help improve it before the official launch and make sure that Remember2 works smoothly and meets the needs of real users.

FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers

Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference. Caregiver Resources Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.

LIVE with Greg: Upcoming Livestreams





Older Adults and Legal Cannabis

December 19 at 1 p.m.

Streaming on YouTube Here NYSOFA has a solid lineup of upcoming livestreams with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. More are in the pipeline. Follow us on social media for the latest. Here's what we have in store – so far – for LIVE with Greg in December.December 19 at 1 p.m. The effects of marijuana were once feared and mischaracterized, and the fact is, up until recently, its use and legalization were controversial. Now licensed dispensaries sell marijuana products legally across New York State. Join NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen for a discussion about medical cannabis and legal dispensaries with our guest Felicia A. B. Reid, Director of the NYS Office of Cannabis Management, and Dr. Kenneth Weinberg, Founder and CMO at Cannabis Doctors of New York. About Inside NYS Aging

