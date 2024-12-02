Governor Scott’s Annual Tree Cutting Celebrates Vermont’s Christmas Tree Industry

Governor Phil Scott and Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts joined community members at Whitcomb's Family Tree Farm in Essex Junction today to celebrate the arrival of the 2024 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s tree farmers. The Christmas trees cut during this visit will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office.

“The holiday season is a special time for Vermonters, including our farmers, to connect with friends and neighbors, to give back to those less fortunate, and to be more kind,” said Governor Phil Scott. “More than ever, it’s important we remember the good in each other, regardless of our differences.”

The Whitcomb family has been operating Whitcomb’s Land of Pumpkins and Corn Maze since 2003. This year will be the family’s first season offering several varieties of cut-your-own and pre-cut trees.

“The feeling you get when you see people return year after year for a fall trip to buy pumpkins and go through the corn maze is special. We hope to give people the same feeling with our Christmas Tree Farm,” said Max Whitcomb. “Picking out a Christmas tree is an annual family tradition for many. We hope to give as many families as we can an experience they will remember. Chittenden County has a shortage of Christmas tree farms. We hope that our centrally located farm will bring people from close and afar.”

According to the most recent USDA Agriculture Census completed in 2022, there are 3,495 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont across 260 farms with a crop worth more than $2.6 million. Many more Vermonters bring to market Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorator items each year.

“While supply and demand cycles will always be part of agricultural decision making, the future of the Christmas tree industry is a good one. Farmers who are looking at diversification, with good land and with the capability of absorbing annual production costs and waiting several years before trees reach merchantable size may want to give this some thought. We have seen an increase in new growers over the past 3 years” said Nigel Manley, Program Manager NH-VT Christmas Tree Association.

“We are grateful to all our incredible Christmas Tree growers in Vermont. They work year round to grow trees that fill our homes and businesses with joy this time of year. Choosing a Vermont tree grows our economy, keeps our land in agriculture and a Green Mountain tree smells pretty darn good.” said Secretary Tebbetts. “We are grateful for all the Christmas Tree farmers who work the land and grow such beautiful trees for us to enjoy.”

A Vermont tree can be found this time of year in many- urban locations around our region. Vermont holiday trees have decorated homes in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia each year, with thousands of Green Mountain trees sold in urban pop-up markets. In addition, visitors to Vermont participate in our holiday tradition by hauling home freshly cut trees. Vermont’s pick-your-own crop is prepared for the season, with plenty of trees to choose from when you visit your nearest Christmas tree farm.