Dr. Alexander Kott Joins Advisory Board of NeuroLight, Inc.

Dr. Alexander Kott has joined the Advisory Board of NeuroLight, Inc., a neuromodulation company that develops technology to improve sleep and cognition.

POMONA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroLight, Inc., a pioneering neuromodulation medical device company, today announced that former Chief Scientist of the US Army Research Laboratory, Dr. Alexander Kott, Ph.D., joined its Advisory Board.

NeuroLight is revolutionizing brain sensory stimulation technology, enabling the transfer of optimal brain states from one person to another. This groundbreaking approach holds promise for treating insomnia and other sleep disorders, addressing memory deterioration in neurodegenerative diseases, accelerating learning, and enhancing cognition, focus, and performance.

Alexander Kott, Ph.D. joins NeuroLight's Advisory Board following his recent retirement as Chief Scientist of the US Army Research Laboratory (ARL). At ARL, he led R&D strategy and previously headed the Network Science Division, advancing research in network science. Dr. Kott also served as a DARPA Program Manager and held leadership positions in AI research in the private sector. A recipient of the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Public Service Award, he earned his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, focusing on AI applications. Dr. Kott has authored over 100 technical papers and edited multiple books.

“Dr. Kott’s pioneering work in AI and his distinguished leadership at the Army Research Laboratory make him an invaluable addition to our Advisory Board,” said Alexander Poltorak, NeuroLight’s Founder and President. “His expertise in advanced technologies and research management will be crucial as we develop transformative solutions for sleep and cognitive enhancement.”

“Human cognition acquires a new significance—and new challenges—as we face the rapid advances of Artificial Intelligence,” said Dr. Kott. “In peace and war, future technologies will depend on co-existence and teaming of artificial and human cognitive abilities. NeuroLight’s approach to neuromodulation promises a breakthrough in human performance enhancement and cognitive optimization.”

NeuroLight’s innovative approach is bolstered by nine U.S. patents, underscoring the uniqueness of its technology. By addressing chronic sleep issues, a major public health concern, NeuroLight’s work offers hope to millions seeking improved sleep and overall well-being.

For more information about NeuroLight and its innovative sleep technology, please visit www.NeuroLight.co.

About NeuroLight, Inc.: NeuroLight, Inc. is at the forefront of neuroscience-based technology, developing innovative neuromodulation solutions to treat insomnia and improve sleep, cognition, and performance. The Company's flagship product, NeuroMask™, aims to revolutionize sleep therapy through non-invasive sensory brain stimulation with light and sound. Sleep therapy is the first application of the Company’s groundbreaking technology for transplanting brain states. The development of NeuroMaks™ was funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF/SBIR).

