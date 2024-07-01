NeuroLight, Inc. Successfully Completes Phase I NSF/SBIR Grant, Paving the Way for Innovative Sleep Therapy

NeuroLight, Inc. Alexander Poltorak NeuroMask™

NeuroLight, Inc. has successfully completed its Phase I NSF/SBIR grant and submitted Outcomes Report, detailing progress in developing neromod sleep technology.

POMONA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroLight, Inc., a pioneering neuroscience-based company, announced the successful completion of its Phase I National Science Foundation (NSF/SBIR) grant.

The Company has submitted its Outcomes Report, detailing significant progress in developing a novel neuromodulation device aimed at improving sleep quality and addressing insomnia.

Key Achievements:

1. Extracted and analyzed unique cortical signatures associated with sleep stages and transitions, including discovering previously unknown brainwave patterns associated with stage transitions.

2. Developed alpha prototype of NeuroMask™, an innovative sleep mask that uses light and sound for brain entrainment.

3. Established the technical foundation for a next-generation sleep modulation device.

“Our Phase I study has demonstrated the feasibility of NeuroMask™, a novel approach to improving sleep health,” said Alexander Poltorak, President and Founder of NeuroLight. “By leveraging the power of brain entrainment technology, we are opening new avenues for non-invasive, drug-free sleep therapy.”

The Company’s innovative approach is supported by several U.S. patents, underlining the unique nature of its technology. NeuroLight’s work has the potential to address a major public health concern, offering hope to millions suffering from chronic sleep issues.

Building on this success, NeuroLight plans to apply for a Phase II NSF/SBIR grant to further advance the development of NeuroMask™. The Company aims to refine the device design, conduct a proof-of-concept sleep study, and pursue FDA clearance as a medical device for treating insomnia.

For more information about NeuroLight and its innovative sleep technology, please visit www.NeuroLight.co.

About NeuroLight, Inc.:

NeuroLight, Inc. is a neuromodulation R&D company developing pioneering technology for transplanting mental states™ from one person to another. The first application the company is working on is the potential treatment of insomnia using photobiomodulation and auditory stimulation of the brain. The Company’s flagship product, NeuroMask™, aims to revolutionize sleep therapy through non-invasive light and sound stimulation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NeuroLight.co. NeuroLight is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF/SBIR).