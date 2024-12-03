DailyPay Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List for Established Excellence

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access , is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Established Excellence category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.Inc.’s Best in Business list recognizes companies that have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, healthcare, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.“For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.“At DailyPay, we’re all about putting our customers first. We are steadfastly committed to continually innovating our worktech platform to meet the evolving needs of workers and their employers. We are dedicated to providing the best products, service, and user experience,” said Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer of DailyPay.For more information or to see the full list, please visit www.inc.com/best-in-business ###About DailyPayDailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry’s leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.com

