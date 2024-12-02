Truman arrives in Marseille, celebrates Thanksgiving

The port visit comes just after the two-month point on deployment, following over a month of operations with Allies and partners in the North and Norwegian Seas. Today, Sailors are excited to enjoy liberty, immersing themselves in Marseille’s renowned history, cuisine, and culture while engaging with the community over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The United States and France continue to coalesce around collective defense, exchanging dialogue and culture in the process, exemplified by the Truman Strike Group’s arrival in Marseille. France is the first Ally of the United States, with ties dating back to the American Revolutionary War, and the United States is one of only a few Allies with whom the Marine Nationale has a strategic plan for enhanced cooperation.

“I could not be more grateful for the warm welcome by the French government and, more specifically, the city of Marseille,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). “The strong partnership between our countries is built on shared values, mutual respect, and a steadfast commitment to the rules-based international order through the NATO Alliance. The established, shared naval framework between our countries – fortified through both world wars – enhances our global, high-end warfighting interoperability and gives Fleet commanders tailorable options in competition, crisis, and conflict.”

Before stopping in France, the HSTCSG, including Carabiniere (F 593) and the Spanish Navy Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F-104), transited the Strait of Gibraltar for the Mediterranean Sea Nov. 25. The strike group completed the NATO-led maritime vigilance activity Neptune Strike (NEST) 24-2 Oct. 31, underscoring the U.S. Navy’s commitment to boosting combined force interoperability and enhancing integrated deterrence with NATO Allies, including Italy, France, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, and the United Kingdom to deliver power for peace. NEST 24-2 was the sixth iteration of the vigilance activity established in 2022.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa in the defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests. The carrier strike group includes the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, with nine embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from CSG-8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

HSTCSG’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and maintain a forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities. You can find more information on DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.