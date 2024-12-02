USS Michael Murphy, USS Spruance and USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. Conduct Port Visits in Thailand and Singapore

These port visits highlight the strong relationships the United States has with Thailand and Singapore. In addition to fostering camaraderie and cooperation between nations, Sailors were afforded the opportunity to experience the stunning beaches, rich cultures, and immerse themselves in the vibrant local life during their stay.

"The officers and crew of USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. are honored for the opportunity to visit Singapore. Engagements such as these strengthen the bonds between both nations and our mutual goals of promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Capt. Kevin Louis, commanding officer, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. "This port visit demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional partnerships, helps foster growing relationships, and offers Sailors the opportunity to relax and enjoy Singapore's tremendous culture, cuisine and attractions."

While in port, Sailors also contributed by participating in community relations projects. Frank E. Petersen Jr. Sailors volunteered for the ‘Child at Street 11’ program, which educates and helps young children, and Michael Murphy and Spruance Sailors volunteered at the Soi Dog Foundation, a prominent animal rescue shelter.

"The crew of the USS Michael Murphy would like to extend our warmest regards to the country of Thailand for hosting us during our recent port visit. We also had the chance to volunteer with a local organization, give a tour of our ship, and share the story of our namesake, LT Michael Murphy,” said Cmdr. Jonathan B. Greenwald, commanding officer, USS Michael Murphy. “We look forward to continuing to grow the bond between our two nations in the years to come."

These opportunities to connect are essential for strengthening the partnerships between the United States, Thailand and Singapore nations.

"This port visit was definitely a morale boost and opportunity for our Sailors,” said Cmdr. Thomas “Matt” Adams, commanding officer, USS Spruance. "We are thankful to our Thai hosts for allowing the opportunity to participate in local community volunteer events, explore the beautiful country of Thailand and get some well-deserved rest and recovery before we return out to sea."

Following their respective port visits, the three destroyers will continue their deployment in the 7th Fleet area of operations.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Nine, integrated air and missile defense Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and Destroyer Squadron 21’s USS Spruance (DDG 111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

