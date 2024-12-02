Notice of Member Vacancies - Tennessee Soybean Promotion Board

The Tennessee Soybean Promotion Board is a 9-member body established to administer assessment dollars for promotion of increased consumption, use, and sale of soybeans and soybean products in Tennessee through research, advertising, and other programs. Positions on the board are appointed by the commissioner of agriculture upon nomination of Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation; Tennessee Farmers Cooperative; and the Tennessee Soybean Association. Members serve a 3-year term and are not eligible for compensation but are eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses arising from their service.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is currently accepting nominations for (3) member positions on the board. Nominees must be Tennessee soybean producers. Each of the nominating bodies above is required under T.C.A. § 43-20-102 to submit (3) nominees to TDA on or before December 23, 2024. Please forward the name, contact information, and a brief description of the nominees’ qualifications, including professional and public service experience to:

Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Attn: Colleen Coury

Post Office Box 40627

Nashville, Tennessee 37204

tn.agriculture@tn.gov

All nominations will be vetted for statutory compliance prior to selection and appointment by the commissioner of agriculture in accordance with state law.

For any questions, please contact TDA at (731) 694-9182.