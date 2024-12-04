Total Point Urgent Care Now Open in Nixa, MO

Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa Missouri is located at 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri Total Point Urgent Care Logo

Providing high-quality, low-wait healthcare services to Nixa residents, now with extended hours and insurance-friendly policies.

NIXA, MO, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Point Urgent Care is thrilled to announce the opening of its new facility in Nixa, Missouri, offering a full range of urgent care services to the community. Located at 1919 Fitz Lane, Nixa, Missouri , the clinic is dedicated to providing accessible, efficient, and affordable healthcare, ensuring that every patient receives the quality medical attention they deserve.MEETING NIXA'S HEALTHCARE NEEDSWith the opening of Total Point Urgent Care, Nixa residents now have a convenient option for managing unexpected illnesses, minor injuries, and routine medical needs. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals who prioritize patient care and satisfaction.“We’re excited to bring Total Point Urgent Care to the Nixa community,” said Director of Marketing. “Our goal is to make healthcare more accessible, with shorter wait times, extended hours, and comprehensive services that meet the needs of busy individuals and families.”COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES UNDER ONE ROOFTotal Point Urgent Care offers an extensive list of services to address various medical concerns, including but not limited to: Urgent Care Services: Treatment for common illnesses such as colds, flu, strep throat, and ear infections.• Injury Care: Care for minor cuts, burns, sprains, and fractures.• Diagnostics and Testing: On-site X-rays, lab testing, and screenings for rapid and accurate results.• Preventative Care: Physical exams, vaccinations, and wellness checks.• Occupational Health: Services for employers, including drug testing and workplace injury care.LOW WAIT TIMES AND FLEXIBLE HOURSAt Total Point Urgent Care, patients can expect significantly shorter wait times compared to traditional emergency rooms. The clinic’s commitment to efficiency ensures that most visits are completed in under an hour. Additionally, with extended operating hours and walk-in availability, Total Point Urgent Care provides a convenient option for those who need immediate attention outside of typical doctor’s office hours.INSURANCE-FRIENDLY POLICIESTotal Point Urgent Care is proud to accept all major insurance plans, making it a healthcare option for individuals and families across the Nixa community. For those without insurance, affordable self-pay options are also available, ensuring that no patient is left without care.ENHANCING COMMUNITY WELLNESSThe opening of Total Point Urgent Care in Nixa signifies more than just the addition of another healthcare provider. It represents a commitment to enhancing the overall wellness of the community by making high-quality care accessible to everyone. Whether for a routine check-up or an unexpected illness, Total Point Urgent Care aims to be a trusted partner in health.VISIT TODAYTotal Point Urgent Care is now open and ready to serve the Nixa community. Walk-ins are welcome, or patients can schedule their visit online for added convenience.Learn more about Total Point Urgent Care and book your appointment today:• Website: www.totalpointmo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.