FEMA Mitigation Experts Offer Rebuilding Advice in Citrus County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the aftermath of Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, Floridians can benefit from free advice from FEMA experts on how to rebuild stronger and safer. FEMA mitigation specialists will be in Citrus County to offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters.

The FEMA specialists will be available at the following locations between Dec. 2 through Dec. 7:

The Home Depot

70 N. Suncoast Blvd

Crystal River, FL 34429

7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday – Friday, December 2 – 6

7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 7

Homeowners and renters impacted by Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance before the January 7 deadline.

How to Apply

The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App . You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene recovery information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil

Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.