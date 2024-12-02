Kathy O'Neill of What's Next Transition Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester, NY – Change is a constant in our lives. Whether it’s moving to a new city, embarking on a new exciting career, caring for aging parents, or entering retirement, life transitions are inevitable. We are not always fully prepared for these major life changes and approach them with a mix of anxiety and uncertainty. But what if we welcome these transitions as opportunities for personal growth? What if the very times that challenged us most are the ones that help us evolve? But it's not that simple to manage life's changes when you’re struggling with self-doubt. That's why now is the time to consult with a highly skilled professional who can help prepare you for the next chapter of your life with ease, confidence, and clarity.

As a highly sought after top professional Coach and owner of What's Next Transition Coaching, Kathy helps us navigate those self-doubts and limiting beliefs that may be holding us back from living the life we are meant to live.

Caring, down-to-earth, insightful, and supportive, Kathy is gifted at skillfully guiding her us through change and transition to the life we desire.

Kathy offers us the tools and practical strategies to help us navigate change with more resilience and a healthier mindset. By helping us uncover subconscious roadblocks, Kathy empowers us to release emotional obstacles so that we can live in possibility.

Drawing from her own life experiences and awakening, Kathy learned to create a life she loves where she went from surviving to thriving. She earned two degrees, including a master’s in public health from Yale, changed her career path three times, worked and traveled across Latin America and Europe, and resided in several major cities, an island, and on a farm in a small southern town. As she learned to overcome her own limiting beliefs, she realized she was meant to be of service coaching women to find their light and become their authentic selves.

Kathy says that instead of avoiding change, we can learn to welcome it, knowing that each transition is another chapter in our life story. After all, in moments of uncertainty, we often discover who we are and our true values and beliefs.

With Kathy as our coach, we can navigate with more ease through our journey of self-discovery and are empowered to refocus our thinking, clarify our purpose, and explore possibility.

According to Kathy, we all have the ability to change our narrative and reframe our thinking. In fact, once we start to practice and incorporate it daily, we literally become the best version of ourselves without harsh self-judgment. She encourages us to learn the art of self-forgiveness and heal our inner struggles. Once we start to release old stories, we have an opportunity to live more fully and unapologetically embrace who we truly are.

Kathy believes we are all meant to live happy lives and we need to let go of self-limiting beliefs so deeply rooted in our thinking patterns that they negatively impact much of what we do or say.

Through a combination of intention-setting, asking insightful questions, listening without judgment, and supportive guidance, Kathy's truly unique and life changing one-on-one and group sessions, help us dig deep so we can create a fresh perspective. You will develop positive habits and behaviors to help you achieve more in life than you ever thought possible.

Close Up Radio will feature Kathy O'Neill in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday December 4th at 11 a.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

If you have any questions for our guest please visit www.whatsnexttransitioncoaching.com

