Delaware 250 Announces Fall 2024 Grant Recipients

Delaware 250 has announced the recipients of its fall grant cycle, with eight organizations across the State receiving grants totaling $58,435. This grant cycle brings the total of grant funding distributed by Delaware 250 in 2024 to $214,051, awarded to 25 organizations across all three counties.

The Delaware 250 grant program, offered on a quarterly basis, is designed to provide support to museums, historic sites, and other non-profit organizations across the State as they prepare for the upcoming United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, in 2026. That year also marks the 250th anniversary of Delaware’s statehood.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support these initiatives,” said Margaret Hughes, Delaware 250 coordinator. “The Semiquincentennial is a once-in-a-generation experience for our State and country, and each of these grant recipients is helping to bring Delaware’s full, dynamic story to residents and visitors alike.”

Dick Carter, chair of the Delaware Heritage Commission, said, “This milestone anniversary is a perfect opportunity to commemorate Delaware’s rich and complex history as we reflect on Delaware’s past and look toward the future.”

Recipients of the Fall 2024 Delaware 250 grants are:

Delaware State University/Loockerman Hall Museum ($10,000), to support the development of a museum dedicated to DSU’s history, with an emphasis on Loockerman Hall and the university’s sports program. As a former plantation house and the inaugural building of the school when it opened in 1891, Loockerman Hall is deeply tied to Delaware history.

Lenape Tribe of Delaware ($10,000), to support the creation of a documentary based around interviews with Lenape Elders. The documentary, which seeks to honor the history of the Lenape and to build a bridge to the present day, will be showcased in venues across the state.

Smyrna War Memorials Project ($7,500), to support the installation of five memorial headstones to commemorate Smyrna area veterans from World Wars One and Two, the war in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf War, and the Global War on Terror. The markers will be placed alongside an existing memorial for Korean War veterans in Wright Municipal Park.

Walnut Street YMCA ($7,500), for the creation of a documentary about the Walnut Street YMCA, which has played an important role in the Wilmington community for 85 years.

Elevate Vocal Arts ($8,435), for the production of two programs using vocal arts (song and poetry) to respond to and comment on important aspects of Delaware history, including Juneteenth, the work of Thomas Garrett, and the contributions of African Americans to Delaware’s culture.

Newark Historical Society ($6,500), to create four community engagement programs, to take place while the museum is closed for renovations: a traveling exhibit, interpretive placards, a speaker series, and digital engagement.

Biggs Museum of Art ($5,000), to support the 2026 special exhibit “First State: Community Perspectives on 250 Years of Delaware History.” The exhibit will invite twenty-five community members to select and write label text for objects that speak to Delaware’s history.

Historic Odessa Foundation ($3,500), to conduct archeological field work to locate physical evidence of the 257-year-old Corbit Tannery, as well as to install an associated tannery exhibit in the Historic Odessa Foundation Archaeology Resource Center.

Applications for the next round of Delaware 250 grants are now open, with a February 17 application deadline. Visit delaware250.org to view the Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Representatives of sites interested in applying for a Delaware 250 grant are encouraged to attend the Revolution at 250 symposium on February 3 at the Delaware Public Archives. The symposium—a free, day-long convening for Delaware’s museums, historic sites, and cultural organizations planning for the Semiquincentennial—will be an opportunity to hear from leading scholars, make collegial connections across the state, and learn about available resources. For more information, visit delaware250.org.

