Delaware Tourism Office Announces Record-Breaking Numbers for 2023 Tourism Statistics

DOVER, Del. – Marking a new Delaware record, the Delaware Tourism Office announced today that the “First State” received 29.3 million visitors, including day, overnight, business, and leisure travelers, in 2023. This is a 2.4% increase above 2022 visitation levels, according to reports from Rockport Analytics and Longwoods International.

“Tourism is a cornerstone of our economy, bringing growth and opportunity to communities across the state,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “People visit Delaware for the best beaches in the country, scenic landscapes, and vibrant cultural destinations—but what keeps them coming back is the experience of a welcoming and inclusive state of neighbors that has something for everyone. As more visitors discover all that Delaware has to offer, our state’s future becomes even brighter.”

Visitor spending in Delaware topped $7 billion in 2023, a 7% increase from 2022 numbers. The average amount spent per Delaware visitor was $238 in 2023. For every $1 spent by Delaware visitors, the state’s economy retained about 66 cents. Tourism contributed $4.7 billion to the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, accounting for more than 5% of the state GDP. In addition, there was $724 million in tourism, state, and local tax revenue generated by the tourism industry in the state. Without tourism, each Delaware household would pay an additional $1,826 in state and local taxes.

“The tourism industry employs our family members, friends, and neighbors, playing a crucial role in the economic development of our state,” said Delaware Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez. “From the front desk managers of our hotels and the servers in our restaurants to the tour guides at our museums, Delaware offers tourists a memorable visit unlike any other. We are grateful to all of our tourism industry workers for their commitment to providing a first-class experience to visitors.”

As the fourth largest private employer, tourism supported 55,240 tourism industry jobs in Delaware in 2023. In addition, the tourism industry accounted for 14% of all new jobs created in Delaware in 2023.

Visitors to Delaware enjoy a wide range of activities. The most popular were outdoor activities, followed by entertainment and cultural activities in 2023. When surveyed, 71% of overnight travelers were “very satisfied” with their overall trip experience, favoring Delaware’s cleanliness, friendliness of people, safety, quality of accommodations, and more. 85% of overnight travelers to Delaware were repeat visitors.

“These numbers are important to our office and speak volumes about the significant contribution the tourism industry makes to our state’s economy and overall quality of life,” said Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “It comes as no surprise that our hotels, restaurants, attractions, and small businesses continue to provide a memorable and unique experience for our visitors. Our office would not be successful without the support of our many wonderful partners, and I thank all of them for their efforts in making Delaware a desirable destination for millions of visitors each year.”

In 2023, the Delaware Tourism Office launched several initiatives to drive visitation. Efforts included a national, multimedia ad campaign on platforms like Hulu, Amazon, Atlas Obscura, and Travel + Leisure, attendance at national consumer and travel industry trade shows, and partnerships with organizations throughout Delaware including the Developing Artist Collaboration, Delaware Restaurant Association, and Freeman Arts Pavilion.

The process of gathering Delaware’s tourism statistics requires time and several data sources, including public and private. While many of these sources publish earlier results in mid-to-late summer, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), a critical input to county-level estimates, does not publish until mid-November, which results in calendar year data being delayed by several months to a year.

For more information, visit Tourism Statistics at VisitDelaware.com.

Rockwood Analytics is a research and analytics consulting firm providing high quality quantitative and qualitative research solutions to business, government, and non-profit organization clients across the globe. Rockwood Analytics provides fast, nimble service in a completely transparent environment.

Longwoods International began tracking domestic American travelers in 1985 and has conducted large-scale syndicated visitor research quarterly since 1990. It is currently the largest ongoing study conducted of American travelers, providing clients with more reliable data and greater ability to home in on key market segments of interest.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.visitdelaware.com or call toll-free at 866-284-7483.

###

Media Contact:

Allyson Ennis

Allyson.Ennis@Delaware.gov