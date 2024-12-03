AHS Expands to the Pacific Northwest in Partnership with Movement Medical

ELEMREX Dashboard

AHS partners with Movement Medical, Revolutionizing Patient Referral Management for Specialty Practices with the ELEMREX® Platform Leveraging Clinical AI

Partnering with AHS enables us to offer ELEMREX to provide a cutting-edge platform that streamlines referrals, providing measurable benefits for providers and patients.” — Todd Albertini, CEO Movement Medical

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actual Healthcare Solutions ( AHS ), a leader in AI-driven patient referral management, has partnered strategically with Movement Medical , a premier medical device distributor. This collaboration establishes Movement Medical, with its 25-year legacy as a trusted provider of orthopedic supplies, as the exclusive reseller of AHS’s flagship platform, Elemrex, in the Pacific Northwest.The partnership immediately extends AHS's reach to over 2,000 orthopedic specialists across more than 200 medical practices, introducing groundbreaking technology designed to optimize patient referrals and elevate healthcare outcomes.Elemrex, AHS’s revolutionary AI-powered platform, bridges communication gaps between primary care physicians, specialists, and patients to deliver seamless, secure, and efficient referral management. Through this collaboration, Movement Medical will empower healthcare providers in the Pacific Northwest with tools to:• Enhance practice efficiency• Increase new patient revenue• Reduce referral leakage• Improve patient outcomes“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both AHS and Movement Medical, and we are thrilled to join forces,” said Jamie Wisser, MD, FACS, Founder and CEO of AHS. “Elemrexis transforming referral management, and with Movement Medical’s robust network, trusted relationships, and extensive expertise, we’re excited to bring this innovation to the Pacific Northwest—a region renowned for its commitment to healthcare excellence.”Todd Albertini, Founder and CEO of Movement Medical, added, “At Movement Medical, our mission is to empower healthcare providers with solutions that enable them to deliver the highest-quality care. Partnering with AHS allows us to offer a cutting-edge platform that simplifies the referral process while delivering measurable benefits for providers and patients alike. We proudly represent Elemrexand look forward to its positive impact on our community.”This collaboration is pivotal for the healthcare industry as practices increasingly seek innovative solutions to address inefficiencies and improve patient experiences. By combining AHS’s advanced AI technology with Movement Medical’s well-established presence in the Pacific Northwest, the partnership is poised to set a new standard for care in the region.About Actual Healthcare SolutionsActual Healthcare Solutions is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes and provider efficiency through innovative, AI-driven solutions. The launch of the ElemrexPlatform underscores AHS's commitment to setting a new benchmark for secure and seamless healthcare information exchange.

