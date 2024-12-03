Actual Healthcare Solutions Launches the ELEMREX® Platform at HITLAB Innovators Summit in NYC

ELEMREX Dashboard

AHS Launches Elemrex® at HITLAB Innovators Summit Revolutionizing Patient Referrals: AI-driven, HIPAA-Compliant Technology to Enhance Outcomes & Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actual Healthcare Solutions ( AHS ) proudly announces the official launch of its groundbreaking ELEMREXPlatform, a HIPAA-compliant, AI-powered solution designed to transform the patient referral process.Debuting at the prestigious HITLAB Innovators Summit in New York City, which will take place December 2–4, 2024, the ElemrexPlatform directly addresses inefficiencies and communication challenges within the healthcare system that contribute to delays, miscommunication, and lost revenue.Elemrexis a secure, fully encrypted referral management system connecting primary care providers, specialists, and patients. By streamlining referral workflows, improving patient outcomes, and driving revenue growth, this innovative platform sets a new standard for healthcare information exchange.“Our mission with the ElemrexPlatform is to close communication gaps in healthcare, ensuring patients receive timely, accurate care while helping providers optimize operational efficiency,” said Jamie Wisser, MD, FACS, Founder and CEO of AHS. “HITLAB has been instrumental in helping us refine our solution for real-world healthcare environments. We are thrilled to unveil Elemrexat this year’s Summit and demonstrate its potential to revolutionize the industry.”HITLAB, a global leader in healthcare innovation, has been a vital partner in shaping the ElemrexPlatform. The Summit gathers top innovators, researchers, and industry leaders and provides an ideal stage to showcase this transformative technology to a broader audience.“The partnership between HITLAB and Actual Healthcare Solutions demonstrates how innovation can drive meaningful change in healthcare,” said Stan Kachnowski, PhD MPA, Chairperson of Research and Evaluation at HITLAB. “Elemrexexemplifies the potential of technology to break barriers, improve patient outcomes, and enhance provider efficiency.”Critical features of Elemrexinclude advanced AI capabilities such as dictation-based SOAP notes, radiology AI integration and interpretation, and specialist-matching algorithms. The platform is 100% EMR agnostic, ensuring compatibility with all leading EHR systems and facilitating the seamless exchange of patient health information (PHI). Early adopters of Elemrexhave lauded it as a breakthrough, with pilot programs in leading New York academic hospital systems demonstrating measurable success.As healthcare embraces digital transformation, AHS remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to create impactful solutions. Attendees of the HITLAB Summit can experience the ElemrexPlatform firsthand and engage with the AHS team to explore its full capabilities.For more information about Actual Healthcare Solutions and the ElemrexPlatform, visit www.actualhealthcaresolutions.com . To learn more about the HITLAB Innovators Summit, visit www.hitlab.org/summit About Actual Healthcare SolutionsActual Healthcare Solutions is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes and provider efficiency through innovative, AI-driven solutions. The launch of the ElemrexPlatform underscores AHS's commitment to setting a new benchmark for secure and seamless healthcare information exchange.Media Contact:Rob HoltonPresident & COOActual Healthcare Solutions(312) 898-4266Robert.Holton@actualhs.com

