Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,439 in the last 365 days.

Honoring A New Yorker Killed by Hamas on October 7

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on the day of 21-year-old Omer Neutra’s funeral. Neutra, a dual American-Israeli citizen who was born in New York City and grew up on Long Island, was killed during the brutal Hamas attacks of October 7 according to information released by Israeli government officials earlier today.

“For months we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

Omer Neutra grew up in Plainview, Long Island and served as a soldier for the Israeli Defense Forces. Governor Hochul has met with his parents, Orna and Ronen Neutra, to discuss the urgent need to bring all hostages home. The Governor has repeatedly and aggressively called for the safe return of all hostages taken by Hamas, including during a 2023 visit to Israel and at multiple memorial and remembrance events.

New York State facilities will lower flags to half-mast on the day of Neutra’s funeral. That date will be selected by the Neutra family and publicly announced in the coming days.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Honoring A New Yorker Killed by Hamas on October 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more