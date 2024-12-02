Submit Release
Investing in Emergency Preparedness

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $7.4 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York State to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.

"We continue to strengthen our local emergency response efforts and ensure our partners across every level are prepared for whatever disaster comes our way,” Governor Hochul said. “My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe, and with today’s investment in our local emergency management agencies, we are building a safer, stronger New York for everyone."

To receive funding, counties must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all potential hazards. Projects may focus on addressing efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Emergency management agencies at the county level play vital roles in readiness and disaster response. This funding will help our counties and New York get important training and other resources to help keep their neighbors safe in the event of an emergency.”

NYSAC President Benjamin Boykin II said, “Unprecedented disasters, both natural and man-made are becoming the new normal in New York State and when they strike, county emergency management offices are the first line of defense in our communities. We thank Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer and our New York congressional delegation for their leadership and commitment to ensuring our local first responders have the training, planning, equipment, and staffing they need to keep New Yorkers safe.”

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said, “As emergency managers, we have seen the number of responses increase tenfold over the past few years. Whether from a global pandemic, to extreme heat, hurricanes, and now drought and brush fires. With this additional federal funding by FEMA and Governor Hochul, we can continue to assist our communities before, during and after emergencies.”

Funding may be used to support:

  • Management and administration activities.
  • Planning.
  • Staffing for Emergency Management Agencies.
  • Equipment.
  • Training and exercises.
  • Construction and renovation of Emergency Operations Centers.
  • Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems.

Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below:

Grantee Award Amount
Albany County $115,836
Allegany County $21,354
Broome County $74,943
Cattaraugus County $32,121
Cayuga County $31,842
Chautauqua County $49,939
Chemung County $34,623
Chenango County $21,623
Clinton County $33,107
Columbia County $26,675
Cortland County $21,478
Delaware County $20,598
Dutchess County $109,170
Erie County $340,921
Essex County $18,159
Franklin County $21,741
Fulton County $23,772
Genesee County $25,554
Greene County $21,873
Hamilton County $6,798
Herkimer County $26,171
Jefferson County $46,089
Lewis County $14,358
Livingston County $26,767
Madison County $28,944
Monroe County $272,347
Montgomery County $22,437
Nassau County $496,356
New York City $3,104,347
Niagara County $79,865
Oneida County $86,715
Onondaga County $172,748
Ontario County $44,589
Orange County $146,274
Orleans County $19,202
Oswego County $46,372
Otsego County $25,602
Putnam County $39,382
Rensselaer County $61,723
Rockland County $124,102
Saratoga County $87,906
Schenectady County $60,642
Schoharie County $15,460
Schuyler County $11,301
Seneca County $16,904
St. Lawrence County $43,197
Steuben County $37,944
Suffolk County $542,171
Sullivan County $32,678
Tioga County $22,058
Tompkins County $42,224
Ulster County $69,017
Warren County $28,141
Washington County $26,580
Wayne County $37,134
Westchester County $358,600
Wyoming County $19,268
Yates County $13,721
Total $7,401,463

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) administers this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction's emergency management office directly to ensure that these funds are made available as quickly as possible.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “From Albany to Erie County, this $7.4+ million in federal funding will strengthen NY’s disaster resiliency and keep communities in every corner of New York prepared to respond to emergencies – from increasing emergency response workers, to purchasing more equipment, investing in training, and more. County emergency management agencies are at the heart of our efforts to keep communities across New York safe, which is why I’ve continued to ensure there is funding for FEMA’s Emergency Management Performance Grant program in the annual federal budget. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Over the last month, we have seen devastating snowstorms, drought conditions, and an unprecedented number of wildfires wreak havoc across New York State. As climate change gets worse, these extreme weather events are becoming more common, increasing the need for our communities to maintain and strengthen their disaster response capabilities. I am pleased to see this funding being used to strengthen communities across our state, and I will continue to fight for federal resources to strengthen New York’s disaster preparedness.”

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or visit our website.

