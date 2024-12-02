Investing in Emergency Preparedness
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $7.4 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York State to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.
"We continue to strengthen our local emergency response efforts and ensure our partners across every level are prepared for whatever disaster comes our way,” Governor Hochul said. “My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe, and with today’s investment in our local emergency management agencies, we are building a safer, stronger New York for everyone."
To receive funding, counties must develop projects or initiatives that strengthen their own readiness and response capabilities to address all potential hazards. Projects may focus on addressing efforts identified by FEMA as needing national improvement, including logistics and distribution management planning, evacuation planning, disaster financial management, catastrophic disaster housing and resilient communications.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Emergency management agencies at the county level play vital roles in readiness and disaster response. This funding will help our counties and New York get important training and other resources to help keep their neighbors safe in the event of an emergency.”
NYSAC President Benjamin Boykin II said, “Unprecedented disasters, both natural and man-made are becoming the new normal in New York State and when they strike, county emergency management offices are the first line of defense in our communities. We thank Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer and our New York congressional delegation for their leadership and commitment to ensuring our local first responders have the training, planning, equipment, and staffing they need to keep New Yorkers safe.”
New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said, “As emergency managers, we have seen the number of responses increase tenfold over the past few years. Whether from a global pandemic, to extreme heat, hurricanes, and now drought and brush fires. With this additional federal funding by FEMA and Governor Hochul, we can continue to assist our communities before, during and after emergencies.”
Funding may be used to support:
- Management and administration activities.
- Planning.
- Staffing for Emergency Management Agencies.
- Equipment.
- Training and exercises.
- Construction and renovation of Emergency Operations Centers.
- Maintenance and sustainment of GIS and interoperable communications systems.
Award amounts available to local emergency management agencies are listed below:
|Grantee
|Award Amount
|Albany County
|$115,836
|Allegany County
|$21,354
|Broome County
|$74,943
|Cattaraugus County
|$32,121
|Cayuga County
|$31,842
|Chautauqua County
|$49,939
|Chemung County
|$34,623
|Chenango County
|$21,623
|Clinton County
|$33,107
|Columbia County
|$26,675
|Cortland County
|$21,478
|Delaware County
|$20,598
|Dutchess County
|$109,170
|Erie County
|$340,921
|Essex County
|$18,159
|Franklin County
|$21,741
|Fulton County
|$23,772
|Genesee County
|$25,554
|Greene County
|$21,873
|Hamilton County
|$6,798
|Herkimer County
|$26,171
|Jefferson County
|$46,089
|Lewis County
|$14,358
|Livingston County
|$26,767
|Madison County
|$28,944
|Monroe County
|$272,347
|Montgomery County
|$22,437
|Nassau County
|$496,356
|New York City
|$3,104,347
|Niagara County
|$79,865
|Oneida County
|$86,715
|Onondaga County
|$172,748
|Ontario County
|$44,589
|Orange County
|$146,274
|Orleans County
|$19,202
|Oswego County
|$46,372
|Otsego County
|$25,602
|Putnam County
|$39,382
|Rensselaer County
|$61,723
|Rockland County
|$124,102
|Saratoga County
|$87,906
|Schenectady County
|$60,642
|Schoharie County
|$15,460
|Schuyler County
|$11,301
|Seneca County
|$16,904
|St. Lawrence County
|$43,197
|Steuben County
|$37,944
|Suffolk County
|$542,171
|Sullivan County
|$32,678
|Tioga County
|$22,058
|Tompkins County
|$42,224
|Ulster County
|$69,017
|Warren County
|$28,141
|Washington County
|$26,580
|Wayne County
|$37,134
|Westchester County
|$358,600
|Wyoming County
|$19,268
|Yates County
|$13,721
|Total
|$7,401,463
The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) administers this funding on behalf of FEMA. DHSES will be in contact with each jurisdiction's emergency management office directly to ensure that these funds are made available as quickly as possible.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “From Albany to Erie County, this $7.4+ million in federal funding will strengthen NY’s disaster resiliency and keep communities in every corner of New York prepared to respond to emergencies – from increasing emergency response workers, to purchasing more equipment, investing in training, and more. County emergency management agencies are at the heart of our efforts to keep communities across New York safe, which is why I’ve continued to ensure there is funding for FEMA’s Emergency Management Performance Grant program in the annual federal budget. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.”
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Over the last month, we have seen devastating snowstorms, drought conditions, and an unprecedented number of wildfires wreak havoc across New York State. As climate change gets worse, these extreme weather events are becoming more common, increasing the need for our communities to maintain and strengthen their disaster response capabilities. I am pleased to see this funding being used to strengthen communities across our state, and I will continue to fight for federal resources to strengthen New York’s disaster preparedness.”
About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or visit our website.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.