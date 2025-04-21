Let’s Get It Done: Governor Hochul Rallies for a Budget Deal to Put Money in Your Pockets, Make Our Streets Safer and Improve Our Mental Health Laws

Representative Joe Morelle said, “While Republicans in Washington play politics with public safety and propose cuts to programs our families depend on, Governor Hochul is focused on what matters: safety, stability, and opportunity. This budget provides bold, people-first solutions to help families pay the rent, fill the fridge, and cover childcare, and works to make our community safer. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and dedication to Rochester, and I'm proud to stand with her in support of this budget.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “This year’s state budget is about quality of life. As the federal government makes reckless cuts to education spending and implements tariffs that will raise prices for hardworking Americans, we’ll be putting money back in the hands of families, investing in the success of our children with universal school meals and free books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and making sure New York State is a place everyone can thrive. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership as we continue working towards a budget that delivers for Rochester, Monroe County, and all New Yorkers.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Governor Hochul’s Affordability Agenda is bold, smart, and exactly what New Yorkers need right now. From lowering taxes on middle class people and families, to a first-of-its-kind inflation reduction refund and increasing the Empire State Child Tax Credit, this budget is a necessary step towards easing the financial burden on working families across the state. Groundbreaking initiatives like the Monroe Ladder Demonstration program and the Transformational Community Care Coordination program will directly benefit Monroe County residents, helping to bridge the gap and revolutionize services for those who live here.”

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “Governor Hochul’s proposed Executive Budget reflects our shared belief that investing in the people of New York and providing the level of service they deserve is the fundamental role of government. This budget puts money into the pockets of New Yorkers, whose spending choices will circulate and multiply throughout the economy and build prosperity across the entire state. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to the Finger Lakes region and helping us create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester by inspiring hope and delivering opportunity for everyone.”

President & CEO of Foodlink Julia Tedesco said, “Foodlink’s mission is to end hunger and build healthier communities. The demand for our services has never been greater, and that is directly tied to the high cost of living right now. We are grateful that the New York State budget is making significant investments to provide economic relief for the communities that we serve through expanded tax credits and universal school lunch. We are particularly thankful that NYS continues to lead the nation in its support for food banks and the emergency food assistance network that we convene in Rochester.”