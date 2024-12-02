DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Dec. 2 (published December 2, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

After a break from weekly webinars the first week of December, they return on Wednesday, Dec. 11, when Michael Joyce, wildlife ecologist with the Natural Resources Research Institute, will discuss the two species of flying squirrels in Minnesota. Joyce is interested in documenting and understanding recent changes of their distribution in the state. He will share general information on flying squirrel natural history and highlight ongoing research.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.