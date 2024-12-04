Arizona Car Week: Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and RM Sotheby’s Announce Historic Auction

Global leading auction houses for rare and collectible cars and luxury properties come together to host first-ever real estate auction during Arizona Car Week

This partnership represents a new era for the luxury auction market, and we are thrilled to announce our inaugural debut with RM Sotheby’s during Arizona Car Week, a beloved tradition...” — Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

UNITED STATES, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce that for the first time ever, the firm will partner with RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest auction house for rare and collectible automobiles, to host a groundbreaking live auction of a marquee selection of the world’s finest car collector properties during Arizona Car Week.

Known as the start of the car auction season, attracting car collectors from around the world to the greater Phoenix-Scottsdale area, the live event will be held at the ‘Jewel of the Desert’, the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix on Thursday, 23 January 2025 on RM Sotheby’s prestigious stage as it returns for its 27th year as the premier auction of the weeklong affair. Held during RM Sotheby’s preview day, bidders and greater public will not only witness the most exceptional cars on the market, but also an exclusive debut of curated real estate designed for discerning automobile connoisseurs.

"This partnership represents a new era for the luxury auction market, and we are thrilled to announce our inaugural debut with RM Sotheby’s during Arizona Car Week, a beloved tradition amongst car—and now, also real estate—enthusiasts," said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Consigning clients will benefit from international exposure at this staple event on RM Sotheby’s calendar.

"For property owners who are seeking to accelerate their sale in the fast lane of luxury, this collaboration with RM Sotheby’s allows us to reach a curated audience of high-net-worth automotive enthusiasts seeking properties with exceptional garage space—buyers who aren’t just looking for a home, but a showroom,” added Roffers.

Backed by Sotheby's, the oldest and most esteemed auction house founded in 1744, along with Anywhere Real Estate, a residential real estate brokerage that offers the largest global agent network, for almost two decades, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has led the luxury real estate auction market with billions in sales and is the only firm in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million.

As the world’s largest car collector auction house over the past 40 years, RM Sotheby’s has continued to lead the global collector car auction industry with unparalleled capabilities, expertise, and resources. This has made RM Sotheby’s the preeminent market maker of high-quality collector cars and collections, regardless of size or complexity. By working in partnership with the Sotheby’s team and its network of 80 offices in 40 countries, RM Sotheby’s has established the largest client network of any collector car auction house in the world. In recent years, RM Sotheby’s has created groundbreaking collaborations with some of the finest brands across the luxury sector to provide clients with the most sophisticated, special experiences. In 2023, RM Sotheby’s extended its global market leadership with more than $800 million in sales.

"At Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, we are committed to pushing boundaries and creating unique experiences that connect the world’s most exceptional properties with discerning buyers," said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "On the heels of our groundbreaking sales with Sotheby’s in Hong Kong, London, and New York, our inaugural sale with RM Sotheby’s is a natural evolution as well as a continued testament to the strength of our platform, reach, dedication to excellence, and our commitment to breaking barriers as the leader in our industry."

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details, explore upcoming auctions and more at conciergeauctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.