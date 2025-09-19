Concierge Auctions’ Hong Kong Sale Breaks Records and Garners Over US$1.25B in Aggregate Bids for Luxury Real Estate

Concierge Auctions’ Hong Kong Sale Breaks Records

Bidding closed over two days, achieving record sale prices in Coronado, San Diego Bay, California; Southlake, Dallas Area, Texas; and Santa Fe, New Mexico

The success of our Hong Kong sale demonstrates the continued strength and sophistication of the international luxury real estate market.” — Krystal Aeby, President, Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the largest luxury real estate auction house in the world, is pleased to announce the success of its Hong Kong sale, a key event in its series of auctions spanning New York, London, and Hong Kong, showcasing extraordinary luxury properties spanning North America. As one of the firm’s most anticipated events this year, bidding culminated live over the course of two days at separate venues: 18 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong and 19 September at Sotheby's Maison. The sales garnered impressive, white glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over US$1.25 billion in aggregate bids placed. Record sale prices were achieved in Coronado, San Diego Bay, California; Southlake, Dallas Area, Texas; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"The success of our Hong Kong sale demonstrates the continued strength and sophistication of the international luxury real estate market," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "The results reflect not only the exceptional quality of the estates we represented, but also reaffirm what we're seeing across our platform: discerning buyers from around the world remain highly engaged and ready to act when presented with rare opportunities. The diversity of our offerings, from a California waterfront estate to a Colorado equestrian property, attracted global interest and competitive bidding."

The sale presented an unprecedented range of luxury living opportunities, from an architectural masterpiece with private deep-water docks in San Diego Bay, California, to a sophisticated equestrian estate in Aspen, Colorado, and a contemporary mountain compound in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Both auctions generated impressive competition, with 31 bidders from seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas.

Facts and Figures from the Auction:

- White-glove results, with 100% of sell-through rate

- Record sale prices achieved in Coronado, San Diego Bay, California; Southlake, Dallas Area, Texas; and Santa Fe, New Mexico

- 99 bids placed across all lots

- Over US$1.25 billion in aggregate bids placed

- Participation from 31 bidders from seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas

- Properties spanning five states and diverse luxury markets, including Malibu and San Diego Bay, California; Dallas Area and Hill Country, Texas; Aspen, Colorado; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and more

Featured Highlights:

3 The Point in Coronado, San Diego Bay, California, an extraordinary waterfront sanctuary featuring contemporary architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows, a crown jewel rooftop deck, and 95-foot and 60-foot private deep-water docks, saw nine bidders competing for a sale price of US$24.136 million in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty. When closed, the transaction will represent the highest price ever achieved for property in Coronado Cays and the second-highest price in Coronado.

With a fully automated smart estate on nearly four gated acres featuring a palatial 31,000-square-foot residence with a full entertainment basement including a basketball court, bowling alley, and performing stage, 1469 Sunshine Lane in Southlake, Dallas Area, Texas saw four bidders competing for a sale price of US$14.224 million. When closed, the sale will mark the highest recorded sale in Southlake since 2023.

Moonshot Ranch at 910 White Star Drive in Aspen, Colorado, showcasing a 10-acre equestrian estate positioned 12 minutes from downtown Aspen with panoramic views of the Elk Mountain Range, with eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, fenced pastures, a riding arena, and an eight-stall barn, saw six bidders competing for a sale price of US$23.52 million in cooperation with Steven Shane of Compass.

211 Camino Del Norte in Santa Fe, New Mexico, an unparalleled compound featuring a 7,000-square-foot main house with three guest casitas, capturing Southwestern grandeur with traditional Puebloan architecture, 14 fireplaces, a commercial-grade kitchen, and a 600-bottle wine cellar, game rooms, a gym, salon, massage room, sauna, and arresting mountain views saw five bidders competing for a sale price of US$9.996 million in cooperation with Neil Lyon and Jake Lyon of Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage. When closed, the sale will set a new record as the highest-priced transaction in Santa Fe since 2023.

Additional sales:

- 400 Hillview Road in Wimberley, Hill Country, Texas, saw seven bidders competing for a sale price of $1.904 million in cooperation with Rebecca Minnick of Compass.

- 360 Brandon Estates Drive in Many, Louisiana, at Toledo Bend Reservoir saw four bidders competing for a sale price of US$1.792 million in cooperation with Chelsea Knowles of Keller Williams Realty NWLA.

- The Bald Mountain Estate, located at 890 Bald Mountain Road in Austerlitz, New York, sold for US$2.8 million in cooperation with Rachel Haley of Houlihan Lawrence.

- 12530 Stagecoach Road in Malibu, California, saw six bidders competing for a sale price of US$3.472 million in cooperation with Paula Kropp of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“Our Hong Kong sales reinforce Concierge Auctions' position as the world's leading luxury real estate auction house, consistently delivering exceptional results for properties, connecting discerning buyers with extraordinary offerings across the globe. The success of this international sale demonstrates the continued appetite for curated, competitive luxury real estate auctions in today's dynamic market. We look forward to our next sales events in Abu Dhabi and New York City,” stated Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.