The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit Lori Crawford’s “EnvironMental Just(ice) Mercy”

Wilmington, Del. (December 2, 2024) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery will showcase “EnvironMental Just(ice) Mercy,” an exhibition by 2024 Established Artist Fellow Lori Crawford. The exhibition runs from December 6–27, 2024, with a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, December 6, from 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Lori Crawford, a Dover-based artist and tenured professor at Delaware State University, has been creating art for nearly three decades. Her latest body of work represents a transformative period in her artistic practice, inspired by the escalating effects of climate change. “I am determined to channel feelings of fright, anger, and frustration into creative expression,” says Crawford.

Originally from Mount Rainier, Maryland, Crawford has lived, worked, and taught in Delaware for over 25 years. Trained in digital media and painting, she recently expanded her practice to include photography and multimedia, repurposing discarded materials and artworks to create dynamic pieces. Her works highlight the urgency of climate action by juxtaposing natural beauty with destructive forces like volcanic ruins, aiming to inspire respect for the planet and encourage environmental responsibility.

“Climate change brings extreme weather—heat waves, tornadoes, hurricanes, and wildfires—which affects my mental state,” Crawford explains. “But a trip to Hawaii, where I captured breathtaking seascapes, reminded me of the contrast between nature’s beauty and its destruction. This exhibition reflects those dualities.”

Crawford’s work draws inspiration from artists like Jacob Lawrence and the soulful music of blues legends such as Etta James and Nina Simone, which she listens to while working in her home studio.

The Mezzanine Gallery is located on the second floor of the Carvel State Office Building at 820 N. French Street, Wilmington. It is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Images in the banner: “A Volcanic Abstraction” (2024), photography, 24”x36”.

