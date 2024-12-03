Wealthica Announces U.S. Launch of Its 360° Financial Platform

The Platform is Set to Help Americans Achieve their Financial New Year’s Resolutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealthica Financial Technology Inc., a leading financial data aggregation and investment tracking platform, has officially launched its highly anticipated financial dashboard and app in the U.S.This launch comes in response to growing interest and demand from the U.S. market, providing a timely solution for Americans looking to achieve their financial New Year’s resolutions.Previously successfully launched in Canada, with already over 100,000 users, Wealthica is now offering a new version that is 100% adapted to the US market. Wealthica provides a comprehensive 360 view of personal finances, allowing users to track all their assets—from investments and real estate to cryptocurrency and bank accounts—in one seamless platform.“With so many people resolving to take control of their finances in the New Year, we’re thrilled to bring Wealthica’s powerful tools to the U.S. market,” said Billy Kawasaki, Chief Operations Officer of Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. “Our dashboard simplifies financial management by putting everything in one place, helping users stay on track with their goals throughout the year.”Key Features of Wealthica’s U.S. Dashboard:- Comprehensive Financial Aggregation: Sync with over 20,000 financial institutions, including traditional banks, investment platforms, and cryptocurrency exchanges, for a complete financial picture.- Real-Time Updates: Keep up with market changes, account balances, and transactions automatically—no manual input required.- Advanced Reporting and Analysis: Track cash flow, investment performance, and fees with customizable tools.- Industry-Leading Security: Enjoy peace of mind with encrypted data storage and privacy-first measures.- A complete 360 View of all of your finances in one easy-to-use platform"Our mission has always been to empower individuals with the tools they need to take control of their financial futures. With the launch of our dashboard in the U.S., we're offering American users the same level of comprehensive financial insight and management that has been so successful in Canada," said Eric Lemieux, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Wealthica.Financial resolutions are one of the most common goals each New Year, yet studies show that only 7% of people stick to all their resolutions, with financial goals often being among the first to fall off track​. Wealthica bridges this gap by empowering users to manage their entire financial lives from a single platform, providing clarity and actionable insights to help them succeed.About Wealthica:Wealthica Financial Technology Inc. is a privately owned firm that empowers investors and financial advisors with a complete view of their financial data. Wealthica’s full featured web app or mobile companion offers a best in class experience. The platform currently aggregates over $49 billion in assets, including stocks, bonds, crypto holdings, real estate, and more, for over 100,000 users and supports connections to over 20,000 financial institutions, including over 500 cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and blockchains.For more information or to sign up for the U.S. version of Wealthica’s dashboard, visit https://wealthica.com Related LinksSOURCE Wealthica Financial Technology Inc.For further information:Michael-Edward Chwalka, Wealthica, michael@wealthica.comVeronica Welch, VEW Media, ronnie@vewpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.