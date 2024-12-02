HAPPENING TODAY: Governor Christmas tree lighting

SANTA FE – Join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for the annual lighting of the State Christmas tree. Enjoy complimentary biscochitos, hot cider, and caroling by the Santa Fe Symphony Orchestra, Chorus Youth Choirs Cantate, Anima, Choral Scholars, and the National Guard 44th Army Band. WHAT: Christmas tree lighting WHO: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham WHEN: 5:15 p.m. Monday, December 2 WHERE: Southwest corner of the Capitol Credentialed members of the media may RSVP to lauren.thorp@exec.nm.gov. Please include the names of those expected to be in attendance.

