942 Acres of Forestland in Burrillville Conserved with $1.2M from US Fish & Wildlife Service

Published on Monday, December 02, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announces the conservation of 942.11 acres of forested land in Burrillville for public recreational use, including hunting – the largest single acquisition by DEM since 2014 and one of the last large undeveloped parcels remaining in the state. DEM received a $1.2M grant from the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) through Wildlife Restoration Program and $301,250 award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) through Walmart’s Acres for America Program to complete the purchase of the Rhode Island Boy Scouts’ Buck Hill property.

The conservation of this unusually large property for Rhode Island provides critical connectivity between the over 4,000-acre George Washington Management Area and Pulaski State Park to the south, the 2,220-acre Buck Hill Management Area to the north, as well as a large tract of conservation land in Connecticut to the west, and the Douglas State Forest to the north in Massachusetts, resulting in a total contiguous protected area of over 13,000 acres. The conservation of a parcel this size is a rare opportunity in Rhode Island and is supported by several state plans, including the RI Wildlife Action Plan and State Guide Plan. The Boy Scouts will retain approximately 200 acres of land on the northern side of Wakefield Pond for continued scout use as a weekend camp. The conservation of the Scouts’ property significantly increases the acreage of protected forestland in RI, consisting of high-quality forested upland, mostly oak and maple, and an important cedar swamp. The property will be incorporated into Buck Hill Management Area and will be managed by DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife for outdoor recreation, including hunting and fishing.

“Conserving such a large parcel of connected forestland is a huge win for preserving Rhode Island’s natural resources and increasing public access to the outdoors,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “I led campouts at this property when I was a Scout leader, so I’m deeply grateful that DEM’s partnership with the Boy Scouts, NFWF, and USFWS have preserved this land for the public, thanks to the funding support of Rhode Island hunters and target shooters, whose firearms and ammunition purchased in the state are taxed expressly for the purpose of funding conservation projects like this.”

“Rhode Island Boy Scouts look forward to protecting this natural treasure so that it can be enjoyed by future generations,” said Tim McCandless, a representative of the RI Boy Scouts. “We are pleased to collaborate with DEM to safeguard this land for the public.”

The site will be open to the public but 140 acres of the property on Buck Hill Road will be temporarily closed to public access for site improvements, as shown on the enclosed map. The remainder of the property can be accessed from George Washington Management Area.

The $1,610,000 purchase price for the property will be funded through $1,207,500 from the USFWS Wildlife Restoration Program and through the $301,250 NFWF grant, with a $101,250 match from State Bond funds. The USFWS Wildlife Restoration Program, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Restoration Program, is a user-pay, user-benefit program that is derived from excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, and is apportioned to states to support wildlife restoration and conservation programs. The acquisition of the Scouts’ Buck Hill property exemplifies the success of this program in creating additional recreational opportunities for the public and conserving critical habitat.

DEM’s Land Conservation Program purchases ecologically valuable land to enhance DEM’s management areas, parks, and forest lands. Funding for these acquisitions is made possible by State Open Space Bonds, with contributions from municipalities, land trusts, and from various federal programs. The program works to acquire land to add to DEM’s conservation holdings – to protect state forests and open spaces for public recreational use and habitat conservation. Rhode Island’s wealth of historic parks, bikeways, and green spaces provide for public enjoyment, along with improving the health of the environment, strengthening climate resilience, and supporting the economy. Since 1985, over 20,000 acres of land have been protected.

