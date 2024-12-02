Submit Release
Department Seeks Grant Proposals for its Healthy Soils Competitive Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 2, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture will begin accepting grant applications for its Healthy Soils Competitive Fund on December 2, 2024. This unique program offers financial assistance to qualifying farmers and organizations to adopt conservation practices aimed at improving soil health in the state. 

“We are excited to announce that for the third consecutive year, we are opening our Healthy Soils Competitive Fund to farmers who want to implement innovative soil health and agroforestry practices on their farms,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “These sustainable practices promote healthy food and clean water while boosting climate resilience. We look forward to partnering with Maryland farmers on this worthwhile investment.”

Successful applicants will receive up to $50,000 to support three years of enhanced soil health practices. Funds are available for farmers, groups of farmers, or organizations working with farmers that want to manage the following practices in innovative ways:

The following agroforestry practices are also eligible for funding:

Farm size is not a factor in grant approval; there are no minimum or maximum acreage requirements. Grant recipients will receive a portion of the funds (up to 40%) upfront, with the remainder distributed annually following verification of progress. The upfront payment will be based on the proposed scope of work.

Grants from the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund may be used to implement conservation practices, purchase equipment that supports soil health practices, and cover research, labor, and administrative costs needed to meet project goals.

This program was developed based on recommendations from Maryland’s Soil Health Advisory Committee. Funding for the Healthy Soils Competitive Fund comes from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund and the Moore Administration. During the 2024 grant cycle, the program funded 23 projects, for a total investment of $993,000.

Grant applications, along with examples of awarded proposals, are available on the website. Applications must be submitted to the department by 5 p.m. on March 7, 2025. Documentation of compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management program is required at the time of application. Grant recipients will be notified by May 30, 2025.

For more information, please contact the department’s Healthy Soils Program Specialist  Nick Miller at nicholas.miller2@maryland.gov or 410-980-2350.

