FEECO Offers Rebuild Services with Upgrade Options for Rotary Drum Performance Optimization

A FEECO Customer Service Engineer begins a walkthrough of a rotary dryer

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEECO International, a global leader in custom rotary drum equipment and service support, is pleased to announce the introduction of performance optimization upgrades as part of its comprehensive rotary drum rebuild services. With expertise in dryers, coolers, kilns, and granulators, these options allow customers to not only extend the life of their equipment but also enhance its overall efficiency and reliability.Rebuild services are becoming increasingly popular as producers with aging equipment look to gain additional service life from their investment. Mining and chemical industries are particularly affected, due to the often-harsh operating conditions and constantly increasing pressure to get more capacity out of existing equipment.FEECO’s rebuild services have long been recognized for offering complete support in restoring rotary drums to their original condition, and now, customers have the opportunity to incorporate performance-enhancing upgrades during the rebuild process.Each rebuild is tailored to the site’s unique needs. FEECO recommends a thorough mechanical inspection of the unit to assess its complete condition and identify all necessary repairs to make the equipment reliable for duty. Common repairs might include:● Alignment● Tire grinding● Tire reshimming, remounting, or replacement (floating tires only)● Trunnion grinding and/or replacement● Gear remounts● Shell crack repairs● Installation of new internals, such as liners and liftersAll major repairs should be followed with a realignment to ensure the drum is positioned for maximum mechanical stability and minimal wear going forward.Upgrades for Enhanced PerformanceWhile rebuilds restore a drum’s mechanical condition, FEECO can take improvements a step further with a variety of performance-enhancing upgrades. From improving product quality to optimizing process efficiency, various modifications and additions can help to bring lost revenue back to the bottom line.These upgrades are unique to the equipment’s specific challenges, but may include efficiency-enhancing liners, improved sealing mechanisms, and advanced lifter designs that optimize material flow and heat transfer. The company’s redesigned pneumatic hammer knocker can also be retrofitted onto rotary equipment to combat material buildup. Such additions can significantly extend the lifespan of rotary drums, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall process efficiency. Process audits are also available.“We recognize that our customers are not just looking for equipment restoration, but opportunities to improve productivity and lower operational costs,” says Craig Peppin, Customer Service Manager at FEECO International. “With these upgrade options, we’re helping our customers get more value out of their existing equipment.”Once the drum has been restored in mechanical condition, FEECO recommends scheduling annual inspections to regularly assess the unit and catch any potential problems before they have a chance to escalate.Customers interested in learning more about FEECO's enhanced rotary drum rebuild services and performance upgrade options can contact the company directly or visit their website at www.FEECO.com About FEECO InternationalFEECO International has been providing engineered equipment and solutions to industries worldwide since 1951. Specializing in custom rotary drums, agglomeration and thermal processing equipment, and material handling systems, FEECO continues to be a leader in innovation and service, helping customers maximize the efficiency of their operations through high-quality equipment and expert services.

