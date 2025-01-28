FEECO International Expands Product Line with Custom Fluid Bed Dryers

FEECO Fluid Bed Dryer

FEECO International announces the debut of their fluid bed dryer line

By offering fluid bed dryers, we’re able to complement our existing capabilities and ensure our customers receive the best solution possible.” — Nick Reckinger

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEECO International, a global leader in custom process equipment, is excited to announce the addition of fluid bed dryers to the company’s extensive line of thermal processing solutions. Known for their versatility and efficiency, fluid bed dryers offer an excellent solution for drying bulk solids across various industries, including chemicals, minerals, and fertilizers.FEECO fluid bed dryers are designed to meet the unique needs of each customer’s process and product goals, promoting superior efficiency and uniform drying. As the industry’s leading manufacturer of rotary dryers since 1951, the progression to offer fluid bed dryers was natural.“The flexibility of our rotary dryers makes them a fit in a lot of settings, but through testing in our Innovation Center, we sometimes identify applications that would be better served by a fluid bed dryer,” says Nick Reckinger, Process & Bioresources Sales at FEECO. “By offering fluid bed dryers, we’re able to complement our existing capabilities and ensure our customers receive the best solution possible.”As part of the company’s commitment to providing end-to-end process solutions, FEECO offers proof of concept and process development through comprehensive testing in the FEECO Innovation Center , where clients can test materials using a pilot-scale fluid bed dryer.The Innovation Center provides customers with a controlled environment to conduct testing and optimize dryer designs, evaluating process variables ranging from temperature and retention time, to air flow velocity, and more. This testing ensures seamless scale-up and maximum efficiency.For more information on FEECO International’s fluid bed dryers or to schedule a test at the FEECO Innovation Center, please visit FEECO.com or contact Nick Reckinger.

