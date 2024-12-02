Public input sought on draft recommendations for a temporary framework to regulate gas resource development (published December 2, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, on behalf of the state’s Gas Resources Technical Advisory Committee (GTAC), invites input on draft recommendations and statutory language that would create a temporary framework to regulate development of gas resources like hydrogen or helium in Minnesota.

The GTAC includes staff from the DNR, Pollution Control Agency, Environmental Quality Board, Department of Health, and Department of Revenue. The multi-agency committee was tasked with drafting recommendations and potential statutory language for a temporary regulatory framework to govern gas development projects.

If enacted by the legislature, the temporary regulatory framework will be in place while state agencies write permanent rules to ensure that the development and management of gas resources within Minnesota are environmentally sound, protective of human health, and beneficial to the state and local communities. The 2024 directive requires the DNR to submit GTAC’s recommendations and statutory language to the legislature by January 15, 2025.

Public input opportunities

The release of GTAC’s draft recommendations today marks the start of a 21-day public input period from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23. Anyone interested in gas resource development in Minnesota can review the recommendations put forth by GTAC at this website

Input may be submitted by:

Completing a form on the state’s GTAC website

Emailing input to [email protected]

Mailing input to Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources; ATTN: GTAC; 500 Lafayette Road N, Box 45; Paul, MN 55155-4045

The GTAC agencies will host two in-person public meetings to provide an overview of the draft recommendations, answer questions, and collect input.

The first in-person public meeting is 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Giants Ridge Main Chalet, 6325 Wynne Creek Dr, Biwabik, MN 55708.

The second in-person public meeting is 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy, Eagan, MN 55121.

GTAC will consider all input received during the public input period and, if warranted, revise the draft recommendations by the end of December. The DNR will then submit a report to the state legislature outlining the GTAC’s recommendations and proposed statutory language by January 15, 2025.

More information about GTAC, draft recommendations, and proposed statutory language are available on the state’s GTAC website.