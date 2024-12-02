Attorney General Jackley Announces Rapid City Woman Sentenced to Prison

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Rapid City woman has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to three felony drug counts, including one that resulted in the death of another person.

Charity Taylor, 33, was sentenced last week in Pennington County Circuit Court. She had pleaded guilty to one count of Enhanced Distribution Resulting in Death, Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, and Conspiracy to Bring Fentanyl into South Dakota.

The charges involved a sale of a fentanyl pills that resulted in the death of 43-year-old man in October 2023. Another sale was to a 17-year-old male in May 2023.

“This defendant was a major fentanyl dealer in the Rapid City area,” said Attorney General Jackley. “In the last two to three years, her team had brought an estimated 10,000 fentanyl pills into South Dakota. This investigation and sentence are the result of good work by law enforcement and prosecutors.”

South Dakota’s Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice.

