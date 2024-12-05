Submit Release
Journey Payroll & HR Announces Newest NIL Partnership with Kyan Evans

Journey Payroll & HR is thrilled to announce its newest (NIL) partnership with Kyan Evans, an exceptional Division 1 NCAA student-athlete point guard.

I could immediately see that Kyan has a huge heart, is genuine, and has an incredible drive to succeed. He truly cares for his teammates, coaches, and supporters.”
— Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR
FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Collins, CO - Journey Payroll & HR is thrilled to announce its newest (NIL) partnership with Kyan Evans, an exceptional Division 1 NCAA student-athlete point guard from Kansas City, Missouri. Kyan, a standout sophomore, brings both his talent and heart to the Colorado State University Men's Basketball team in Fort Collins, CO.

Kyan's impressive high school career includes being named the 2023 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and the 2022 Kansas City Metro Player of the Year. He also served as a member of his school's leadership council, demonstrating his commitment to excellence both on and off the court. Both Stacey and Steve Evans, Kyan’s parents, are teachers, which has helped Kyan be incredibly well rounded in all areas of his life. Recently, Kyan’s father finished his career as a school principal and is now working as a Financial Advisor, continuing to model dedication and growth for his family.

Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR, expressed his admiration for Kyan's character and dedication: "I could immediately see that Kyan has a huge heart, is genuine, and has an incredible drive to succeed. He truly cares for his teammates, coaches, and supporters. I am excited and honored to have Kyan be our next NIL partner at Journey, and feel fortunate to welcoming him into the Journey Fam!”

Journey Payroll & HR has a proud history of partnering with remarkable college athletes who exhibit heart and drive, including Ruby Kayser, Isaiah Stevens, David Roddy, Gunner Maldonado, Brayden Dorman, Jackson Holman, and Jack Luttrell. Journey also is proudly working with exceptional athletes and great business minds Nick Foles and Rob Gronkowski.

Kyan Evans embodies the values that Journey Payroll & HR stands for, and Journey is excited to support him as he leads the Colorado State University Men's Basketball team to success on the court and makes a positive impact off the court.

Kati Jacobson
Journey Payroll & HR
+1 970-568-8613
