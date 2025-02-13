Jay Kuri, Chief Technology Officer, is now a shareholder at Journey Payroll & HR.

Jay Kuri, giving the thumbs up

Journey Payroll & HR is thrilled to announce that Jay Kuri, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has become a shareholder in Journey Software LLC

“Jay naturally has the heart of Journey. He leads with compassion and a relentless focus on transforming 'good' into 'great.'” — Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Payroll & HR is thrilled to announce that Jay Kuri, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), has become a shareholder in Journey Software LLC, a significant milestone that underscores his vital role in Journey’s ongoing growth and success.Jay and Kevin Welch, Journey’s Founder and CEO, have worked together for nearly 10 years in various roles. Their collaboration shifted to a full-time role when Journey dedicated itself to developing Journey Central, a central location designed to help all users, admins and employees, at companies of all sizes. As CTO, Jay has been instrumental in creating a platform where users can access payroll data, HR resources such as handbooks and labor law posters, and key integrations with top-tier partners. Journey Central is a versatile tool that grows and adapts to the needs of businesses of all sizes, a testament to Jay’s leadership and vision.Jay became a full-time team member of Journey in 2022, though he has worked with the company on and off since 2015. Reflecting on his new ownership stake, Jay shares, “What excites me most is being part of something bigger and sharing in the future success that I know Journey has in store. It’s been incredibly fulfilling to watch this company grow and be a part of that journey.”When asked what makes Journey’s culture special, Jay said, “Journey's focus has been about doing things differently. The anti-corporate 'you are just a number' attitude where people care about each other and genuinely want to help both their coworkers and their clients.”Kuri continued, “Journey's software is all about providing the best experience for the customer. Payroll is an astoundingly complex process, with huge numbers of variations and rules and requirements that vary from state to state and employee to employee. Our job is to try to slim that complexity down and present only what the company owners and employees need to know, while presenting it in as clear and understandable way as possible. We run on client feedback and constantly adjust based on what we hear from them. Contrast this with many companies where the development team is isolated from customer experience and some unknown support team is tasked with talking around the problems that inevitably occur. The result of this focus on client feedback flows through everything we do, allowing us to genuinely help people, which is what Journey is all about.”Journey team members have also shared their thoughts on Jay’s leadership. Alex Sung, Journey’s Front End Developer, praised Jay, saying, "Jay is an incredible mentor, a phenomenal advocate, and an unbelievable leader. Working with him has been a privilege—his guidance, support, and vision have not only shaped my own growth but have also made a lasting impact on Journey as a whole. He leads with integrity, passion, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. This achievement is a testament to everything he brings to the table, and I have no doubt he will continue to do incredible things. He absolutely deserves this, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this milestone with him. Massive congratulations to Jay!"Alan Aydelott, Journey’s Front End Developer, also praised Jay, saying, “Jay has always had the work ethic and care of an owner, even long before he became an owner. He's been a steady mentor, a deep yet practical thinker, and someone who’s able to lead others through the murkiest of adversities. I’ve known Jay a long time, and I can attest that with this, Journey has scored a major W.”Kevin Welch, Journey’s Founder and CEO, expressed his pride in Jay’s growth: “Jay naturally has the heart of Journey. He leads with compassion and a relentless focus on transforming 'good' into 'great.' He never settles for less and is driven by his commitment to providing Journey clients and their employees with the best software at their fingertips. This drive, combined with his exceptional leadership skills that consistently elevate his team members, makes me proud to have him not only as our CTO but also as a shareholder and my business partner.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.