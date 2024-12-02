LRT Hengqin Line Officially Opens Today

MACAU, December 2 - LRT Hengqin Line officially opened today (December 2), extending the LRT network to the Hengqin Port, connecting Macao and Hengqin. This new transportation option provides residents and travelers with access to Hengqin Port and reflects the integration of public transport networks within the Greater Bay Area.

The opening ceremony was held at 11 AM at the LRT Hengqin Line Lotus Station, jointly officiated by Chief Executive, Mr. Ho Iat Seng and Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr. Raimundo Arrais do Rosário. The President of the Board of the Administration of Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited., Mr. Ho Cheong Kei, stated his speech that the opening of the Hengqin Line, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the planning and construction entities from both regions for overcoming numerous challenges to build this "Connecting Line" that tightly links Macao and Hengqin. The opening of the Hengqin Line is of great significance, facilitating the connection of rail transit between Macao and the mainland China, and aiding Macao to more actively integration into the one-hour living circle of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Mr Ho Cheong Kei emphasized that the MLM is committed to upholding the service philosophy of "safety and convenience," fully dedicated to the operation of the Hengqin Line. The MLM will continuously optimize and enhance service quality and strengthen safety management, ensuring that every passenger enjoys a comfortable ride experience. With the launch of the Hengqin Line, it is hoped to provide convenient travel options for the residents of Macao and travelers using Hengqin Port.

After the opening ceremony, the Hengqin Line will commence passenger service in the afternoon, with the first passenger train departing from LRT Hengqin Line Lotus Station at 1:11 PM. The total travelling time of the line is about 2 minutes, and trains frequency is about 6 minutes.