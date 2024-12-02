Detroit’s Brinker: The Largest Black-Owned Contractor in the U.S. Celebrates Legacy and Progress

This year marks a milestone for Brinker, the nation’s largest Black-owned contractor, as the company celebrates 35 years of groundbreaking achievements.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year marks a milestone for Brinker , the nation’s largest Black-owned contractor, as the company celebrates 35 years of groundbreaking achievements and community impact.To honor this legacy, Brinker invites you to a special film viewing and anniversary celebration that highlights their journey of resilience, innovation, and leadership in the construction industry.Event Details:What: Film Screening and 35th Anniversary CelebrationWhen: Friday, December 13th, 2024 @ 12:00 PM ESTWhere: Charles H Wright Museum 315 E Warren AVE, Detroit MI 48201RSVP: Press@Bellivy.comThe event will premiere an exclusive documentary film that delves into Brinker’s legacy, showcasing how a family-owned business from Detroit became a symbol of excellence and progress. The film highlights the company’s role in building iconic structures across the nation, their commitment to empowering underrepresented communities, and their dedication to fostering innovation in the construction industry.“Reaching this 35-year milestone is a testament to our roots, values, and the incredible team that has helped us build a legacy not only of structures but of opportunities and progress,” said Larry Brinker Jr at Brinker.“This film is our way of sharing our story with the world while inspiring the next generation of leaders.”Founded in 1989, Brinker has grown from a small Detroit-based firm into the largest Black-owned contractor in the United States, delivering high-quality construction projects that transform communities and industries alike. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and equity, the company has set new standards for excellence in construction.The 35th-anniversary celebration and film event will bring together community leaders, industry peers, and local supporters to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a future of continued growth and impact.Join Us in Honoring 35 Years of ProgressThis event is more than just a celebration; it’s a moment to recognize the strength of Detroit’s legacy and the enduring power of Black-owned businesses in shaping the future. Be a part of this historic occasion as Brinker marks its incredible journey and paves the way for the next 35 years.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the event, please contact Magen Baker at press@bellivy.com

