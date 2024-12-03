10Duke Insights Launch: A New Tool to Improve Sales, Product Development and Customer Support

10Duke launches 10Duke Insights, a web-based tool designed to provide software businesses with comprehensive analytics on software license usage.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10Duke, the leading provider of cloud-based licensing solutions for fast growing software vendors worldwide, has today launched 10Duke Insights , a web-based tool designed to provide software businesses with comprehensive analytics on software license usage. 10Duke Insights empowers software businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions that optimise sales, product development, and customer support.As a software vendor, by using 10Duke Insights, your business can gain a detailed understanding of how customers engage with the products you’ve sold them, allowing for informed strategies in sales, product development, and customer support. This level of insight not only helps improve existing processes but also drives innovation by aligning offerings with user needs.Driving Sales Growth Through Analytics10Duke Insights enables software vendors to spot growth opportunities by tracking license usage patterns, like when customers regularly reach or exceed their seat limits, fail to renew subscriptions or have many unused licenses issued to their team. Additionally, 10Duke Insights can be used to accelerate product development by revealing which features are most and least utilized, informing your product roadmap effectively. Customer support teams can also benefit from 10Duke Insights by gaining visibility and detail on customer issues, thereby allowing for proactive engagement that enhances overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.Enhancing Business Strategies with Actionable DataWith features like real-time license tracking and user behavior analytics, 10Duke Insights equips software vendors with the tools necessary to refine their strategies effectively. This approach not only boosts sales through prioritisation strategies but also fosters a deep understanding of customer preferences, ultimately leading to improved product offerings and enhanced user experiences.10Duke Insights is an optional tool that complements 10Duke Enterprise and is available for purchase separately. If you’re already a customer, please contact your 10Duke Integration Support Team. To learn more about 10Duke Insights, please book a product demo

