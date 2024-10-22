Launching 10Duke My Licenses: Simplifying License Management for End-Users

10Duke has launched 10Duke My Licenses, a web-based tool providing end-users with real-time visibility and management capabilities for their software licenses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10Duke, the leading provider of cloud-based licensing solutions for fast-growing software vendors worldwide, has today launched 10Duke My Licenses , a web-based tool designed to provide end-users with real-time visibility and management capabilities for their software licenses. This front-end tool offers a comprehensive overview of both personal and organizational licenses, enhancing the end-user experience and reducing support queries.The tool enables users to access critical license information, including validity periods, seat reservations, and current usage. End-users can easily check which product licenses they possess, when licenses will expire, and the real-time availability of floating licenses. This level of transparency and control allows users to self-manage their licenses effectively.10Duke My Licenses can also simplify the license renewal process, allowing end-users to easily renew their licenses and maintain uninterrupted access to the products they need.Self-Managed Instant Access, Real-Time Updates and Reduced Support Queries10Duke My Licenses addresses the demands of modern customers who expect instant access to product information and prefer self-management options. By providing 100% visibility into licenses and the ability to make changes in real-time, software businesses can meet these expectations efficiently.One of the key benefits of 10Duke My Licenses is its potential to reduce support queries. By giving end customers constant access to their license information, the number of license-related inquiries decreases, reducing the workload on support teams. This benefit becomes more significant as the customer base grows, particularly for customer organizations with complex structures.Customization and Multi-language Support10Duke My Licenses offers several customization options to align with specific business needs. It can be tailored to match a company’s branding, including fonts, colours, header, and logo. 10Duke My Licenses supports 14 different languages out-of-the-box, ensuring accessibility for a diverse user base. Additionally, custom links can be added to facilitate renewals, access to release information, or direct users to the company store.The tool provides real-time updates on license usage and availability, guaranteeing that end-users always have access to the most current data.10Duke My Licenses is an optional tool used in conjunction with 10Duke Enterprise and purchased separately. If you’re already a 10Duke customer, please contact your 10Duke Integration Support Team. To learn more about 10Duke My Licenses, please book a product demo

