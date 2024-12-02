Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of December 2, 2024

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Education and the Workforce

On Wednesday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Back to Basics: America’s Founding, Civics, and Self-Government in K-12 Curricula."

Financial Services

On Wednesday, December 4, the Financial Services Committee will hold a full committee hearing called "Innovation Revolution: How Technology is Shaping the Future of Finance."

Homeland Security

Judiciary

On Thursday, December 5, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing entitled “Design vs. Default: Analyzing Shifts in Cybersecurity.”

On Wednesday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will hold a hearing called "Oversight of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services."

Oversight and Accountability

On Wednesday, December 4, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs will hold a hearing called "Exposing the Truth on LNG: How the Administration Played Politics with America’s Energy Future."

On Wednesday, December 4, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold a markup on the following:

Report on “After Action Review of the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Lessons Learned and a Path Forward.”

Rules

On Thursday, December 5, the Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hold a full committee hearing called "Oversight of the U.S. Census Bureau."

On Tuesday, December 3, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 5349, the Crucial Communism Teaching Act (Salazar)

H.R. 7198, the Prove It Act of 2024 (Finstad)

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

On Thursday, December 5, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party will hold a hearing called "Rebuilding the Arsenal of Democracy: The Imperative to Strengthen America’s Defense Industrial Base and Workforce."

Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump

On Thursday, December 5, the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump will hold a hearing called "Secret Service Security Failures and the Attempts to Assassinate President-Elect Donald J. Trump."

Veterans Affairs

On Thursday, December 5, the Committee on Veterans Affairs will hold a full committee hearing titled “Fact and Fiction: Getting to the Bottom of the VA Budget Shortfall.”