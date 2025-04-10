Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Recap – Week of April 7, 2025

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Agriculture



On Tuesday, April 8, the Committee on Agriculture held a full committee hearing called "The Power of Work: Expanding Opportunity through SNAP." The federally funded food stamp program includes work requirements that Congress intended to help lift SNAP recipients out of poverty and into the workforce. Unfortunately, despite such requirements, many states abuse waivers that keep SNAP participants on the sidelines of the economy indefinitely.

Presented with facts, data, and testimony on the importance of work requirements, many Democrats spent the hearing talking about tariffs, farmers, and President Trump instead of focusing on the topic at hand. Ironically, most of the same Democrats remained silent when President Biden left us with a $50 billion agriculture trade deficit, did little to advance a farm bill last Congress, and even admitted some forms of SNAP fraud were acceptable.



Appropriations

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development held a hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets: On-Chain Tools for an Off-Chain World." The Subcommittee on Commodity Markets, Digital Assets, and Rural Development held a hearing to explore how entrepreneurs are using blockchain technology to solve real-world problems, from cattle marketing to precision GPS and legal compliance. Witnesses included experts from the tech, agriculture, and legal sectors who highlighted both the promise of on-chain tools and the regulatory challenges facing digital innovation.On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs held a hearing called "Assessing the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)." Under the Biden Administration’s watch, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program violated the law and used taxpayer dollars to perform abortions. Funds provided to save lives were instead illegally used to end them. National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Subcommittee Chairman Mario Diaz-Balart convened a hearing to review the program, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accountability in investments meant to support U.S. national security objectives.On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch held a budget hearing called "Architect of the Capitol and Library of Congress." Legislative Branch Subcommittee Chairman David Valadao convened senior leaders from the Architect of the Capitol and the Library of Congress to review their Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposals. Proceedings reviewed each organization’s strategic plans for the future to ensure efficient allocation of resources in support of their mission.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies held a Member Day hearing. Energy and Water Development Subcommittee Chairman Chuck Fleischmann hosted a Member Day hearing, where lawmakers provided testimony on priority issues and policies, including unleashing American-made energy and waterway infrastructure projects.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies held an oversight hearing called "Quality of Life in the Military." We have a duty to ensure those who defend our nation, and their families, have a quality of life that reflects the values of their service—from training and barrack facilities to housing and childcare. To address these objectives, MILCON-VA Subcommittee Chairman Judge Carter convened senior military leaders to discuss priorities for improving infrastructure, military readiness, and overall troop strength and well-being.On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch held a budget hearing called "United States Capitol Police." Legislative Branch Subcommittee Chairman David Valadao and other members met with U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger to discuss the agency’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, focusing on recruitment, retention, overtime use, and efforts to strengthen Capitol security.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch held a budget hearing called "Government Accountability Office, Congressional Budget Office, United States Government Publishing Office." Legislative Branch Subcommittee Chairman David Valadao met with leaders from the Government Accountability Office, the Congressional Budget Office, and the Government Publishing Office to review their Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposals. Members reiterated the need for fiscal accountability and importance of upholding the nonpartisan mission of each office.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Homeland Security held a Member Day hearing. Homeland Security Subcommittee Chairman Mark Amodei led a Member Day hearing, where lawmakers outlined key priorities and funding objectives, including FEMA reform and enhancing border security.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies held a Member Day hearing. Continuing this week’s focus on collecting member testimony, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Chairman Steve Womack presided over a Member Day hearing, where representatives advocated for housing programs and infrastructure investments.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government held a hearing called "GAO's Assessment of the Costs of Deferred Maintenance Across the Federal Government." Delayed maintenance on federal buildings has grown significantly, driving up taxpayer costs. Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce brought in GAO’s director of physical infrastructure, Dave Morroni, to discuss addressing the multi-billion dollar backlog. Members also explored legislative solutions, including removing regulatory barriers to expedite the sale of deteriorating properties.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a Public Witness Day hearing, and the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch held a Member and Public Witness Day hearing. Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee Chairman Robert Aderholt and Legislative Branch Subcommittee Chairman David Valadao both held Public Witness Day hearings, where outside experts and community leaders provided a range of testimony within the issues in their unique jurisdictions as the Fiscal Year 2026 process advances.

Armed Services

On Tuesday, April 8, the Armed Services Committee held a full committee hearing on the U.S. military posture and national security challenges in Europe. Members heard from Department of Defense officials on the enduring threat to the United States posed by Russia. Members also discussed the Trump administration’s efforts to secure a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia and to urge our NATO allies to increase defense spending.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation held a hearing on the National Security Commission for Emerging Biotechnology. In his opening statement, Rep. Don Bacon said, “China has invested heavily in biomanufacturing, synthetic biology, and other biotechnologies; meanwhile prioritizing biotechnology leadership. It is important now more than ever for the DoD to catalyze research and development in emerging biotech and dedicate the necessary resources to maintain the United States' lead in this critical technology area.”

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations held a hearing on the challenges and resource priorities for U.S. Special Operations Forces and Command. In his opening statement, Rep. Ronny Jackson said, “We ask a lot of our special operations forces, and the demands on and for them will only continue to grow. It is critical we provide you with the resources you need.”

On Wednesday, April 9, the Armed Services Committee held a full committee hearing on the U.S. military posture and national security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. At the hearing, Chairman Mike Rogers highlighted the need to increase defense spending to deter China and North Korea. In his opening statement, he noted, “China is our pacing threat—and our defense investments must reflect that...That’s why I’m pushing for increased spending on our military, including through a reconciliation process with robust defense funding.”

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces held a hearing on the Strategic Forces posture in Fiscal Year 2026. In his opening statement, Rep. Scott DesJarlais said, “Our adversaries recognized the foundational role that each of these mission areas plays in our defense strategy. They cannot compete with our conventional forces, so they have chosen to target our homeland, hold our space systems at risk, and expand their nuclear arsenals to challenge our deterrent. These threats have been building for some time, but the pace is accelerating.”

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Military Personnel held a hearing on military food programs. In his opening statement, Rep. Pat Fallon said, “Access to nutritious, high-quality meals should be a given, not a challenge or a ‘nice to have’ - especially when money is deducted from junior enlisted members’ paychecks to pay for it. Yet, we continue to hear reports about poor food quality, inconsistent operating hours, and logistical failures that leave too many of our service members without reliable meal options.”

Education & Workforce

H.R. 2617, the Say No to Indoctrination Act (Owens)

H.R. 2616, the PROTECT Kids Act (Walberg)

H.Res.237, Of inquiry requesting the President and directing the Secretary of Education to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to the reduction in force and other downsizing measures at the Department of Education (Scott)

H.R. 2262, the Flexibility for Workers Education Act (Hinson)

H.R. 2270, the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act (Messmer)

Energy and Commerce

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing called "Game Changer: the NLRB, Student-Athletes, and the Future of College Sports." Student-athletes should not be and have never before been considered employees. The Biden-Harris NLRB’s rampant politicization of this issue threatened the integrity of college sports and student-athletes across the nation by attempting to force them into employee status and unionization. Employee status will hurt student-athletes by restricting student freedom, undermining women’s sports, lowering educational standards, and triggering unintended consequences like revoking and taxing scholarships. The hearing highlighted Republican actions to protect student athletes, including Rep. Lisa McClain’s introduction of the Protecting Student Athletes’ Economic Freedom Act, which protects student-athletes' ability to benefit from the era of NIL while preventing them from being classified as employees.On Wednesday, April 9, the Committee on Education and Workforce held a full committee markup of the following legislation:The Committee passed four bills to protect students, empower workers, and reduce red tape. The Committee also adversely reported a resolution of inquiry—an attempt by Democrats to derail efforts to address decades of education failures. Federal involvement in education has resulted in lower scores and higher costs, which is why Republicans are working to return education to the states so students, not systems, are empowered.On Tuesday, April 8, the Committee on Energy and Commerce held a full committee markup to consider 20 pieces of legislation:These bills will help to bolster the economy, protect the online safety of Americans and especially our children, and strengthen consumer protection standards.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Committee on Energy and Commerce held a full committee hearing called "Converting Energy into Intelligence: the Future of AI Technology, Human Discovery, and American Global Competitiveness." This hearing highlighted the importance of America leading the world in AI innovation and deployment, and what barriers stand in the way to achieving that. Members heard how we must increase energy production to meet our rapidly growing demand and reform the permitting process to allow these projects to not be held back by unnecessary red tape.

Financial Services

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held a hearing called "Decades of Dysfunction: Restoring Accountability at HUD." The Subcommittee examined the persistent waste, fraud, and mismanagement within the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Members underscored the critical need for congressional oversight and review by the Department of Government Oversight and Efficiency to ensure transparency, accountability, and operational effectiveness within HUD.

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, April 8, the Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity held a hearing called "U.S. Treasury Debt in the Monetary System." The Task Force explored the fundamentals of Treasury securities, the basic framework that governs markets for Treasury securities, and how the Federal Reserve uses those markets to conduct monetary policy. Members also examined how Dodd-Frank Act policies have impacted the Treasury markets and the effects of Treasury markets on broader financial markets and the wider economy.On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence held a hearing called "American Innovation and the Future of Digital Assets Aligning the U.S. Securities Laws for the Digital Age." The hearing examined the significant legal uncertainty surrounding the application of securities laws to digital assets, which leaves users inadequately protected and stifles innovation. Members also explored which digital asset activities implicate U.S. securities laws, why current regulations may not apply, and how Congress can take legislative action to address these challenges.On Tuesday, April 8, the Oversight & Intelligence Subcommittee held a hearing called “Deficient, Enfeebled, and Ineffective: The Consequences of the Biden Administration’s Far-Left Priorities on U.S. Foreign Policy.” During his opening remarks, Subcommittee Chairman Cory Mills noted the Biden administration’s prioritization of liberal political ideologies over advancing U.S. interests abroad to the detriment of American foreign policy and national security. “These policies corrupted the core mission of the State Department and we must restore unity and fundamental American principles to the Department, eliminate wasteful spending, and ensure that President Trump’s Executive Orders are fully implemented, not subverted by rebranding DEI-driven programs,” Chairman Mills said. “It is our duty to ensure that America becomes safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

On Wednesday, April 9, the Foreign Affairs Committee held a full committee markup on the following measures:

Homeland Security

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Transportation and Maritime Security held a hearing entitled “America on the Global Stage: Examining Efforts to Secure and Improve the U.S. Travel System and Prepare for Significant International Events.” As the U.S. prepares to host global events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Los Angles Olympics, we must work to ensure the safety of our communities and visitors.In this hearing, members examined public and private sector efforts to improve the U.S. travel system ahead of these events.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Committee on Homeland Security held a full committee markup of the following legislation to help defend the homeland against evolving terrorism threats, increase transparency while understanding the consequences of the Biden-Harris border crisis, bolster security at our ports of entry, and counter malign activity by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):

House Administration

Judiciary

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Elections held a hearing titled, “Revisiting the 2024 Election with Secretaries of State.” The Subcommittee on Elections discussed the importance of implementing election integrity measures, preventing noncitizens from voting, and sharing results on election night.On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance held a hearing called "A Continued Pattern of Government Surveillance of U.S. Citizens," to examine the government's abuse of its surveillance authorities, including the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the government's purchasing of data, and new and emerging technologies like facial recognition. The hearing also discussed past legislative efforts to protect Americans' civil liberties and constitutional right to privacy under the Fourth Amendment and identify additional potential legislative solutions.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement held a hearing called "Sanctuary Jurisdictions: Magnet for Migrants, Cover for Criminals," to examine how sanctuary jurisdictions protect illegal aliens instead of their communities. It also examined how radical Democrat officials thwart law enforcement efforts to cooperate with federal immigration officials, and target law enforcement officials for complying with federal law.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing called "Ending Lawfare Against Whistleblowers Who Protect Children," to examine how Dr. Eithan Haim and nurse Vanessa Sivadge anonymously came forward with proof that Texas Children's Hospital secretly continued to perform medical procedures on minors, contrary to the hospital's public assertions. The hearing also examined the Biden-Harris DOJ's baseless, political prosecution of Dr. Eithan Haim and threats a rogue leftist prosecutor made against Dr. Haim and his wife.

Natural Resources

H.R. 839, To prohibit the implementation of a Land Protection Plan for Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge (Arrington)

H.R. 1809, the Great Lakes Fishery Research Reauthorization Act (Quigley)

H.R. 2293, the Cormorant Relief Act of 2025 (Ezell)

H.R. 2316, the Wetlands Conservation and Access Improvement Act of 2025 (Hurd)

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries held a legislative hearing on the following bills:House Republicans are holding a hearing on three bills that promote good stewardship of taxpayer dollars and sound management of vital wildlife habitats. H.R. 839 would properly steward taxpayer dollars by preventing the potential one hundred-fold expansion of the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge in Texas. At a time when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has billions of dollars in deferred maintenance, the agency should focus on caring for the lands it currently manages rather than expanding the federal estate.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Committee on Natural Resources held a legislative hearing on the following bills:

Oversight & Government Reform

Bills expected to move by regular order: H.R. 276 (Rep. Greene), “Gulf of America Act of 2025” and H.R. 845 (Rep. Boebert), “Pet and Livestock Protection Act of 2025”. The other bills will improve the oversight and management of America's public lands. From protecting ranchers to modernizing the Endangered Species Act and codifying existing executive orders, it was a successful markup.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency held a field hearing called “Federal Foreclosure: Reducing the Federal Real Estate Portfolio.” During the hearing, which took place at an underutilized federal building in Washington, D.C., subcommittee members exposed how the federal government is spending billions annually to furnish, operate, and maintain outdated and underutilized office buildings. Federal real property management has been on the Government Accountability Office (GAO) High-Risk List since 2003, since recent administrations have been unable or unwilling to unload unneeded federal real estate. Subcommittee members applauded the Trump Administration for bucking that trend by taking swift action to right-size the real estate footprint. Members pledged to work with the administration to ensure this momentum is sustained.

Rules

On Wednesday, April 9, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a full committee hearing called “Restoring Trust in FDA: Rooting Out Illicit Products.” During the hearing, members exposed how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stumbled from crisis to crisis during the Biden Administration, failing in its core mission. Bureaucratic red tape, inefficiencies, and weak oversight have led to a surge in harmful products, food safety violations, and counterfeit drugs infiltrating the legitimate supply chain. Members praised the Trump Administration for taking action to ensure FDA adheres to its mission and Make America Healthy Again and pledged to work with the administration to further this goal.

On Monday, April 7, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 1526, the No Rogue Rulings Act of 2025 (Issa) (Rule Markup Only)

H.R. 22, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act (Roy) (Rule Markup Only)

S.J. Res. 18, Disapproving the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to ‘‘Overdraft Lending: Very Large Financial Institutions’’ (Scott) (Rule Markup Only)

S.J. Res. 28, Disapproving the rule submitted by the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection relating to ‘‘Defining Larger Participants of a Market for General-Use Digital Consumer Payment Applications’’ (Ricketts) (Rule Markup Only)

On Monday, April 7, the Rules Committee met to report out a rule providing for the consideration of measures meant to protect the integrity of elections, limit the reach of rogue federal judges, and roll back the unpopular Biden regulatory agenda. Chairwoman Foxx opened the hearing by thanking our conference for coming together and ultimately opposing efforts to open the Pandora’s Box of proxy voting. Republicans defeated several amendments to the rule that would have reopened that debate.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Committee on Rules met on the following measure:

The Senate amendment to H. Con. Res. 14, Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034 (Arrington)

Science, Space, and Technology

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

On Wednesday, April 9, The Rules Committee met to unlock the next step in the reconciliation process. Republican members detailed how a failure to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would spell disaster for working families and raise taxes by 22%. Democrats resorted to fearmongering at every turn, especially on Medicaid. Rules Republicans pushed back on their assertions and shamed them for stoking the anxieties of the people they profess to care about. The Committee also discussed trade deficits, the erosion of manufacturing in America, and the problematic nature of relying on adversaries for critical resources.On Tuesday, April 8, the Research & Technology Subcommittee held a hearing called "DeepSeek: A Deep Dive." The hearing provided a critical opportunity to examine the impact of DeepSeek's artificial intelligence models on America's technological leadership, innovation ecosystem, and national security. Assessing our competitors’ capabilities in this area is essential for maintaining our technological edge and advancing American AI leadership into the future.On Wednesday, April 9, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and the Senate Special Committee on Aging held a joint hearing called "Financial Aggression: How the Chinese Communist Party Exploits American Retirees and Undermines National Security." Witnesses included Kevin O’Leary, Chris Iacovella, and Brady Finta. The hearing focused on the potential risks posed by U.S. investments in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), highlighting the intersection of U.S. financial stability, national security, and the financial ties between the two countries. The witnesses explained how these investments could create systemic risks, especially in areas like geopolitical tensions, organized crime, and financial fraud.

On Thursday, April 10 Chairman Moolenaar announced that he is honored to serve as Chair of IPAC. He said in a press release, "I am deeply honored to serve as the U.S. Co-Chair of IPAC at such a critical time in global affairs. The decisions made by legislatures today will define the future for generations to come, and IPAC’s role in advocating for democracy and global accountability is more important than ever. As Chairman of the Select Committee on China, I am especially focused on addressing the growing challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to undermine democratic institutions and influence global policies. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue building on our efforts to protect freedom, justice, and the sovereignty of nations worldwide. I am also honored to take on this role following Secretary Rubio, whose leadership in co-founding IPAC and shaping its success has been truly exceptional. His vision laid the groundwork for the vital work we continue today, and I am grateful for his lasting impact on the organization.”

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

On Tuesday, April 8, the House and Senate Committees on Small Business held a joint full committee hearing called "Prosperity on Main Street: Keeping Taxes Low for Small Businesses." The purpose of this hearing was to examine the significance of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to small businesses and examine ways to ensure the long-term growth of Main Street America.On Tuesday, April 8, the Aviation Subcommittee held a hearing in continuation of the America Builds hearing series. The hearing, entitled "America Builds: Airport Infrastructure, Safety, and Regulatory Environment," examined the current state of U.S. airport infrastructure. Members and witnesses discussed challenges airports face in addressing their infrastructure needs, ways the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 addressed these challenges, and opportunities to further improve airport infrastructure.On Wednesday, April 9, the Highways and Transit Subcommittee held a hearing called "America Builds: A Review of Our Nation’s Transit Policies and Programs." Members asked a panel of stakeholders about the effectiveness of the policies and programs within the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. The hearing was a continuation of the Subcommittee’s efforts to examine key issues concerning our nation’s surface transportation programs to help develop and enact an on-time, multi-year surface transportation bill.

On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a markup on the following legislation:

H.R. 530, the ACES Act (Pfluger)

H.R. 1286, the Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act (Bresnahan)

H.R. 1578, the Veterans Claims Education Act of 2025 (Peters)

H.R. 2303, the Board of Veterans’ Appeals Attorney Retention and Backlog Reduction Act (McGarvey)

H.R. 647, the Ensuring Veterans' Final Resting Place Act (Yakym)

H.R. 2201, the Improving VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims Act (Kim)

Ways and Means

These bills would improve the lives of veterans and their families by modernizing the GI Bill program and improving the VA home loan program. Additionally, several of these bills would provide resources to disabled veterans with the adaptive automobile equipment they need and modernizations to the VR&E program including a hotline for veterans using the programs. Further this legislation would also expand the GI Bill to include independent school programs online and hybrid to allow veterans to seek education in technical fields.On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held an oversight hearing titled “Examining VA Efforts to Decrease Delays in Veterans’ Disability Compensation Claims.” The hearing examined VA efforts to reduce overdevelopment of VA benefits claims, which is when VA claims processors delay decisions on claims to obtain unnecessary evidence, including unnecessary disability compensation examinations (resulting in wasted taxpayer dollars). Members questioned VA witnesses on how VA is updating its training to ensure that claims processors understand both the long-standing rules for when to obtain an exam, as well as the new rules for developing PACT Act claims. Members were also pleased to hear from VA about technological improvements to ensure that claims processors do not overdevelop claims, and that recent data showed a decrease in overdevelopment.On Wednesday, April 9, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held a markup on the following legislation:The Subcommittee voted to favorably forward an en bloc of legislation that aims to help veterans and their survivors navigate the VA claims and appeals process and provide better medical research for toxic-exposed veterans. The Subcommittee also voted to favorably forward a second en bloc of legislation that ensures servicemembers and veterans can be buried and mourned with their loved ones and improves training on military sexual trauma (MST) claims to ensure victims of MST are not retraumatized.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Health Subcommittee held a hearing titled “Lowering Costs for Patients: The Health of the Biosimilar Market.” Greater use of biosimilar medications offers a proven pathway to expand access to treatments and cut health care costs for patients and Medicare, witnesses testified at the hearing. The drugs, which are the generic version of complex biological medication, lead to a 53 percent reduction in the average sales price for both the name brand and biosimilar medication and have added 344 million more days of therapeutic care than patients would have otherwise received. With the correct incentives, Medicare could save $7 billion over 10 years by expanding biosimilar access. Unfortunately, distortive rebates from pharmacy benefit managers (PBM) and outdated Medicare rules incentivize physicians to often prescribe higher-cost name brand drugs over a biosimilar that provides the same treatment.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Work & Welfare Subcommittee held a hearing titled “Government Watchdog Findings: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program In Need of Reform, Better State Accountability, and Fraud Protection.” The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program is in need of greater accountability to prevent fraud and misuse, according to reports produced by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and examined during the hearing. Seventy-eight percent of federal TANF dollars is spent on non-assistance, which is the portion of the program covering social service activities other than direct cash assistance. The reports, written by GAO experts testifying at the hearing, focused on the non-assistance side of TANF and reveal a lack of basic financial guardrails that create a ripe environment for waste, fraud, and abuse.On Wednesday, April 9, the Ways and Means Committee held a full committee hearing titled “The Trump Administration’s 2025 Trade Policy Agenda with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer shared the transformational and historic trade actions taken by the Trump Administration in the first 100 days and its vision for an America First trade policy during a hearing with the Ways and Means Committee this week. Nearly 70 nations have reached out to President Trump to negotiate a reduction in tariffs and non-tariff barriers that deny American goods and services access to foreign markets since the announcement of global and reciprocal tariffs.Ambassador Greer said he was “losing count” of the number of nations seeking to treat American exports fairly as a condition for easier access to the U.S. market, the world’s largest. President Trump’s 90-day pause announced on Wednesday provides more opportunity to level the playing field for U.S. businesses and farmers in foreign markets while maintaining the leverage provided by the Administration’s tariff actions.

