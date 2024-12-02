OpenAtlas and AgUnity Partner to Empower Smallholder Cooperatives with EUDR Compliance and Digital Inclusion

Delivering precise deforestation monitoring and digital tools to enhance traceability and market access for smallholder cooperatives.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenAtlas , a leader in advanced deforestation monitoring solutions, and AgUnity , a global provider of digital platforms for smallholder farming communities, are excited to announce their partnership.This collaboration introduces an innovative solution designed to support smallholder cooperatives in addressing the challenges of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) while fostering their inclusion in critical digitalisation initiatives.Smallholder cooperatives are often at the heart of global agricultural supply chains but face barriers in meeting international compliance requirements and accessing modern technological tools.The EUDR imposes stringent traceability demands, requiring producers to verify the origins of their products. OpenAtlas and AgUnity are working together to ensure these communities are not left behind but are empowered with the tools they need to comply and thrive.Key Features and Benefits of the Partnership:Precise Compliance Monitoring: OpenAtlas’s cutting-edge geospatial solution, VANTAGE-X, combines high-resolution Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite imagery with AI to deliver accurate and actionable deforestation analytics. This technology allows cooperatives to comply with EUDR requirements by ensuring traceable, verified land use.Inclusive Digitalisation: AgUnity’s accessible digital tools are tailored for smallholder communities, enabling better record-keeping, secure transaction histories, and transparent data sharing. This inclusion allows cooperatives to participate in broader digital ecosystems and access opportunities like yield forecasting, financial services, and capital markets.Empowered Decision-Making: The collaboration provides actionable insights through integrated geospatial analytics and digital platforms, supporting cooperatives in improving their operational efficiency and promoting sustainable practices.“Smallholder cooperatives are critical to the success of global supply chains, yet they often lack access to the resources needed to comply with evolving regulations like the EUDR,” said Harry, CEO of OpenAtlas. “By partnering with AgUnity, we’re not just simplifying compliance for these communities; we’re giving them the tools to unlock opportunities in digitalisation and sustainable farming.”David Davies, CEO of AgUnity, remarked, “This partnership is about creating equitable access to technology for smallholder cooperatives, enabling them to participate in digital value chains that were previously out of reach. Together with OpenAtlas, we’re offering a solution that combines compliance with empowerment.”Driving Digital Inclusion in AgricultureThis partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as global supply chains increasingly demand greater transparency and sustainability. By providing cooperatives with tools to maintain accurate transaction records, assess risks, and demonstrate compliance, OpenAtlas and AgUnity are setting a new standard for inclusivity in the agricultural sector.About OpenAtlas:OpenAtlas is an Amsterdam-based remote sensing company specialising in deforestation monitoring and geospatial analytics to support compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Its flagship solution, VANTAGE-X, combines advanced AI with high-resolution satellite imagery to provide actionable insights associated with deforestation-risk and producer legality in-line with the EUDR.About AgUnity:AgUnity is a global leader in delivering affordable, user-friendly digital solutions to smallholder farmers and cooperatives. Its award-winning platform enhances transparency, traceability, and efficiency, enabling underserved communities to connect to global supply chains and financial services.

