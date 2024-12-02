Benton County Schools Choose Intelitek’s SmartCIM 4.0 for CIM Lab Funded by Tennessee’s Innovative School Models program

Intelitek is at the forefront of training for Industry 4.0, the internet revolution in manufacturing.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelitek and educational resource integrator Learning Labs, Inc. , announced today that Benton County Schools in Camden, Tenn., has installed the SmartCIM 4.0 training environment in its new computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM) lab. The SmartCIM 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing capstone environment will be installed at Camden Central High School.Supporting the state’s focus on developing CTE in high schools, the new lab was funded through Tennessee’s Innovative School Models grant program, which empowers schools to eliminate the structural barriers that exist between K-12, postsecondary, and workforce systems. As a result, more students have opportunities to participate in innovative local programs aligned to Tennessee’s highest-demand skills and careers. Benton County Schools is the recipient of a $2.7 million grant, part of which was used to fund the lab.“Thanks to that historic investment made by Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, this will be the first CIM lab installed anywhere in the state,” said Tony Oran, CEO of Intelitek. “We are incredibly honored to have been chosen to help Benton County Schools blaze this trail.”The SmartCIM 4.0 is a real manufacturing line and training system that gives students hands-on experience with industrial-grade equipment and applications within a school lab environment. The system is configured to function as a fully automated factory, supporting the design, manufacture, and testing of products and components. Key components of the Benton County Career and Technical Center’s installation include:• A closed loop conveyor for seven manufacturing stations• A 72-bay ASRS (automated storage and retrieval system) and RFID reader• A BenchMill 6100 CNC milling machine with a six-axis GP8 Yaskawa Robot serving the mill• A BenchTurn 7100 CNC lathe machine with a six-axis GP8 Yaskawa Robot serving the lathe• A laser engraver with a six-axis GP8 Yaskawa Robot serving parts to the engraver• An automated welding cell with a six-axis GP8 Yaskawa Robot manipulating the parts• An assembly and QC station with a six-axis GP8 Yaskawa Robot automating the assembly and parts handlingThe system is controlled by the CIM System Management Station, which includes Intelitek’s OpenMES software. In addition, the conveyor and stations are monitored by IO-Link sensors and an Allen Bradley CompactLogix 5000 PLC control unit. From the OpenMES control software, students program and monitor the manufacturing process and learn how a real factory process works.Intelitek and Learning Labs, Inc., will jointly install the SmartCIM 4.0 system, provide training for the instructors and support the system in the future. Intelitek will also offer access to its complete training library of more than 100 courses, so instructors will have the option of combining CIM-specific courses with other Intelitek courses to build a comprehensive Career and Technical Education solution. Course curricula will be delivered through Intelitek’s LearnMate e-learning platform.“I’m more excited about this project than I have been about any project in my entire career,” stated Randy Shannon, the supervisor of college and career readiness at Benton County Schools. Shannon pointed out that the new CIM lab aligns with the state’s BlueOval City initiative, an automotive manufacturing ecosystem located in West Tennessee. “Everything that we’re doing here is going to be a microcosm of what you would find there,” he said.Shannon continued, “The push for CTE is going to be foundational and fundamental to our economy moving forward, and this project is a team effort in every single way.”About IntelitekIntelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company’s innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students’ career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek’s programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: www.intelitek.com ###

