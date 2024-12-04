Viably Partners with Coverdash to Simplify Business Insurance for eCommerce Merchants

Viably Insurance powered by Coverdash

eCommerce sellers can now obtain comprehensive business insurance coverage with instant offers from 30+ carriers directly within their Viably Global Account.

By partnering with Coverdash, we can now offer our clients superior financial tools and the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive insurance coverage tailored to their unique eCommerce needs.” — Doron Gordon, Viably Founder and CEO

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viably , a leader in all-in-one financial solutions for eCommerce, and Coverdash , the industry leading embedded insurtech broker, today announced a strategic partnership that empowers online merchants with seamless access to tailored insurance coverage to fulfill eCommerce requirements.With Coverdash embedded in the Viably platform, eCommerce sellers can now obtain comprehensive business insurance coverage—with instant offers from over 30 top carriers—directly within their Viably Global Account.This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of eCommerce business management, offering unprecedented control and protection for business owners in a volatile market.With this addition, sellers can now manage a complete range of their financial needs in a single platform, from getting the required insurance coverage, to funding and banking, global payments, and profit analytics.Closing the insurance gap for eCommerce sellers Recent studies show that an estimated 75% of small businesses in the US are underinsured, leaving business owners exposed to a variety of commercial risks. Coverdash and Viably are working together to close this gap, empowering online sellers with the coverage they need to protect themselves and their businesses.For many eCommerce sellers, this coverage is a requirement dedicated by their eCommerce marketplace. Amazon sellers, for example, are required to obtain and maintain commercial liability insurance once they reach $10,000 in sales in any given month.With instant access to a wide selection of coverage options and competitive carrier offers served by Coverdash, sellers can confidently meet insurance requirements for Amazon and other eCommerce platforms, while potentially saving up to 30% on premiums.Simplifying eCommerce insurance and financial management"We are thrilled to join hands with Coverdash to offer commercial insurance for eCommerce entrepreneurs,” said Doron Gordon, Founder and CEO of Viably. “Our mission is to support eCommerce sellers in scaling and growing their business. By partnering with Coverdash, we are now able to offer our clients superior financial tools and the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive insurance coverage tailored to their unique eCommerce needs.""Business insurance is a critical requirement for eCommerce merchants, and we are thrilled to partner with Viably, a platform that truly specializes in supporting online sellers through tailored financial management tools," said Ralph Betesh, Coverdash Co-Founder & CEO. "This collaboration enables sellers to seamlessly access and manage customized insurance coverage, simplifying and streamlining a necessary aspect of running an online business."For immediate access to commercial insurance quotes powered by Coverdash for your eCommerce business, sign in to your Viably Global Account or visit the Viably website.About ViablyAt Viably, our vision is to empower sellers to scale and build the global empire of their dreams. By offering a comprehensive suite of services—including working capital, payments, global banking, cards, spend management, and profit analytics—we provide a seamless all-in-one solution that saves time, ensures access to continuous capital, and simplifies day-to-day operations. We are committed to revolutionizing how ecommerce sellers manage their finances and scale their businesses.For more information, visit https://www.runviably.com About CoverdashCoverdash is the fastest growing startup and SMB focused-insurtech agency, powered by the industry’s most advanced embedded technology and partnership strategies. Our mission is to help growing businesses purchase and manage business insurance from the places they trust most. Our simple and powerful embedded technology helps partners offer insurance to existing customers with a single line of code.Coverdash was founded by a team with deep fintech and financial services experience and is the first insurance-as-a-service platform. For more information, visit https://www.coverdash.com/

