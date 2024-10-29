Viably Partners with Airwallex to Provide Multi-Currency Accounts and Cross-Border Transactions for Ecommerce Businesses

Viably, leader in innovative financial solutions for ecommerce, has announced a partnership with Airwallex, a leading global payments platform for businesses.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viably, a leader in innovative financial solutions for ecommerce, today announced a partnership with Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform for modern businesses.The partnership brings Airwallex’s global payments and financial operating capabilities into the Viably ecommerce financial platform, allowing businesses to simplify cross-border transactions and management of multiple currencies in a single account.Cross-border ecommerce transactions were expected to reach two trillion dollars in 2024, accounting for over 30% of all ecommerce sales and more than doubling over the past three years, according to CapitalOne Shopping Research data The Viably Global Account, powered by Airwallex, is engineered to scale with the needs of global ecommerce operations. It allows sellers to effortlessly pay vendors and suppliers around the world, collect payouts from various marketplaces, and manage all financial aspects of their business with ease.Seamlessly managing multiple currencies and offering multi-currency cards, the Viably Global Account is an ideal solution for sellers operating on a global scale.With this addition, Viably offers a comprehensive all-in-one financial platform for ecommerce businesses, including global banking and payments, cash flow management, automated accounting, and profit analytics.With all financial information in one place, the Viably platform offers complete visibility and insights into sales, spending, and cash flow projections – empowering business owners to plan and achieve their growth and profitability goals.“The Viably Global Account has transformed how we handle our business finances,” said Al Perel, owner of ecommerce seller 2SeeLife. “The ability to handle multiple currencies effortlessly in one place has freed us from the complexities of cross-border payments. With everything from global banking to cash flow management integrated into a single platform, we no longer need multiple systems to manage our finances. The simplicity and efficiency this brings have allowed us to focus on expanding into new markets with ease.”"Viably is committed to the long-term success of our clients, offering them the tools they need to operate efficiently and grow their business globally. We are thrilled to partner with Airwallex to unveil the Viably Global Account, a game-changer for ecommerce entrepreneurs around the world," said Doron Gordon, Founder and CEO of Viably. "Airwallex’s technology coupled with Viably’s ecommerce solutions empower ecommerce sellers to tap into international markets with the assurance that their financial needs are managed seamlessly, letting them focus on what they do best – getting new products, finding new customers, and scaling their business."“We’re excited to power Viably’s Global Accounts and further support the ecommerce ecosystem to maximize the potential of the digital economy,” said Or Liban, Head of Israel and the Middle East at Airwallex. “With our cross-border payments and financial infrastructure, Viably now provides a one-stop shop for financial operations. We look forward to deepening our partnership and supporting Viably as they expand into new markets.”For more information about how the Viably Global Account can transform your ecommerce business, visit Viably's website About ViablyAt Viably, our vision is to empower sellers to scale and build the global empire of their dreams. By offering a comprehensive suite of services—including working capital, payments, global banking, cards, spend management, and profit analytics—we provide a seamless all-in-one solution that saves time, ensures access to continuous capital, and simplifies day-to-day operations. We are committed to revolutionizing how ecommerce sellers manage their finances and scale their businesses. For more information, visit https://www.runviably.com About AirwallexAirwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 100,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more. For more information, visit http://www.airwallex.com.

