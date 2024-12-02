PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE - Bennington County Regional Commission Energy Plan 12-16-24
VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON THE BENNINGTON COUNTY REGIONAL COMMISSION’S
REQUEST FOR A DETERMINATION OF ENERGY COMPLIANCE
PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. § 4352
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024 – 5:30 PM
The Vermont Department of Public Service (“Department”) invites the public to a hearing to provide input on the Bennington County Regional Commission’s Regional Plan. The plan is available for review on the Department’s website at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/. The BCRC is seeking a certification from the Department that the plan complies with energy planning requirements set forth in statute.
Hearing location: The public hearing will be conducted in person at 210 South St, Suite 6, Bennington, with a remote option on Monday, December 16, 5:30 PM. Meeting link, details and related materials are available on the Department’s website at https://publicservice.vermont.gov/about-us/publications-and-resources/energy-resources/act-174-recommendations-and-determination. Meeting link: https://tinyurl.com/2xa2z2ue
Public comment: The public is encouraged to submit written comments regarding this request to the Department via email at PSD.PlanningStandards@vermont.gov. Please include the heading “BCRC’s Determination Request Comments” in the subject line.
Reasonable accommodations are available for this hearing. Please contact Julie Raboin for more information at Julie.M.Raboin@vermont.gov or 802.828.6923. Please request accommodations by December 9, 2024.
