VCBB Accepting Applications for BEAD Program Funding
Vermont’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (VT-BEAD) Program is now accepting proposals from Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement Vermont’s $239 million, federally funded program to deploy broadband internet service throughout the state.
The VT-BEAD Full Proposal portal will close at 11:55pm on April 16, 2025. Only those ISPs that submitted a VT-BEAD Pre-proposal are eligible to submit Full Proposals, with the following exceptions:
- The Full Proposal is a Priority Broadband Project for a Final Project Area that received no Priority Broadband Project Pre-proposals.
- The Full Proposal is a Priority Broadband Project for a Final Project Area that did receive at least one Priority Broadband Project Pre-proposal, but none of the Prospective Subrecipients that filed Priority Broadband Project Pre-proposals meet the necessary gating criteria upon review of their Full Proposals.
- The Full Proposal is not a Priority Broadband Project and is for a Final Project Area that did not receive any Pre-proposals.
- The Full Proposal is not a Priority Broadband Project and is for a Final Project Area that did receive at least one Pre-proposal, but none of the Prospective Subrecipients that filed Pre-proposals meet the necessary gating criteria upon filing of their Full Proposals.
- A new Final Project Area has been created based on input received during the Pre-proposal phase or during final proposal negotiations. NOTE: Per the Final Project Area data on the VCBB’s ArcGIS Hub, project areas 51-56 meet this criterion.
