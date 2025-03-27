PSD Announces New 248a Tower Siting Map

The Public Service Department (PSD) has released an updated 248a tower siting map. The Department has compiled information about petitions for telecommunications facilities approved by the Vermont Public Utility Commission (PUC) under 30 V.S.A. § 248a. This information is presented as an interactive map. The map includes the locations where facilities have been approved, and for each location, the provider and docket number. Inclusion only indicates issuance of a Certificate of Public Good. The data is provided for informational purposes only, and the PSD makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data.

Please see the full press release for further information.