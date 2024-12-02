GA Drilling Announces New President of Global Operations

GA Drilling is Delivering Geothermal Anywhere

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GA Drilling Announces New President of Global OperationsGeothermal leader continues momentum to commercialize its ultra-deep drilling technologiesToday GA Drilling announces the appointment of Tony Branch as President of Global Operations. Branch joins the leader in deep geothermal, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector and drilling operations directly.He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of GA Drilling as the company continues to scale as the renewable energy source poised to replace fossil fuels for baseload power generation.“We’re pleased to welcome Tony during this time of rapid progress at GA Drilling,” said Igor Kocis, GA Drilling founder and CEO. “His reputation and track record of successfully optimizing operations and leading drilling teams, as well as commercializing novel drilling technologies globally, is the perfect match for GA Drilling's field readiness and 2025 operator projects.”Branch previously spent 12 years with Weatherford, where he became President of Global Product lines and President of Regional Operations before joining Total Waste Management Alliance as Chief Executive Officer. More recently, he was appointed Managing Director of Westerton Access and Chief Transformation Officer of AJBRA Ltd.“GA Drilling has developed truly innovative technologies that are genuinely game-changing in both the geothermal and general hard rock drilling sectors,” said Branch. “I am excited to join such a dynamic and visionary team and work with them to commercialize the technology and build drilling operations that match the potential.”GA Drilling is focused on delivering clean, baseload power for the entire market, eliminating climate-warming emissions that have become standard with power options at this scale. Recent partnerships with energy leaders like Petrobras and Nabors have accelerated access to the technologies necessary to drill deeper, more affordably, and in any area on Earth.“From governments to venture investment to field operations readiness, the time is now for geothermal,” said Aurore Belfrage, Sustainability Strategist and GA Drilling Board member. “Commercializing this technology under Tony’s guidance will be an exciting time for all involved in acting on climate goals. This clean, 24/7 alternative to fossil fuels is moving the needle to point toward an equitable, clean future.”###About GA DrillingGA Drilling, the leader in deep geothermal drilling technology, is changing the economics behind access to clean, safe, and abundant energy. Our technology offers a secure solution for local and independent sources of electricity, heating, clean water, and food production. Geothermal energy is the only renewable source that delivers regardless of weather conditions or the day-night cycle. GA Drilling’s scalable, modular solutions can access clean, baseload energy faster, at deeper depths, and more cost-effective than ever before, even through hard rock and steel.GA Drilling's success results from 10+ years of R&D, 25+ registered patents, and support from a full-time team of 50+ engineers. The company has industrial funding, VC investors, 20 EU research grants, and strategic technology development partnerships with drilling industry leaders from Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Learn more at www.gadrilling.com

