Lipedema Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Lipedema trailblazer Susan O’Hara, PMP, joins executive leadership team

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lipedema Project is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan O’Hara, PMP, as the new Executive Director. O’Hara officially joined the team on December 1, bringing a wealth of strategic leadership and project management experience. Prior to this role, O’Hara served as the founder and executive director of the American Lipedema Association, held senior management roles at the Federal Aviation Administration, and was a contributing speaker, researcher, and advocate for various international organizations and at numerous conferences.“With over 25 years of success in strategy and project management, Catherine and I are excited to welcome Susan to the Lipedema Project,” said Leslyn Keith, President of the Lipedema Project Board. “Her passion and dedication within the community to advocate for lipedema awareness, education, and patient empowerment, is an inspiring force. We are pleased to have her join our team and to see how her strategic mindset drives the organization forward.”O’Hara’s background goes beyond strategic leadership as well. She has founded multiple initiatives, such as LegsLikeMine.com, authored nine books on lipedema, and received prestigious awards recognizing her service to the community. Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO of Lipedema Project, is also confident that the addition of O’Hara to their team will further research and educational efforts.“I am looking forward to Susan’s guidance as our team works together to advance Lipedema Project’s mission and to making a greater impact in the lives of those living with Lipedema,” Seo said. “We are confident that her leadership, drive, and wisdom will elevate our efforts to raise awareness, foster a strong and empowered community, and to support efforts to continue to expand research and education.”To learn more about Lipedema Project and Lipedema Simplified, visit www.lipedemaproject.org and www.lipedema-simplified.org ###About Lipedema Simplified and Lipedema ProjectLipedema Simplified, LLC is an online web portal developed by CEO Catherine Seo, Ph.D., with information from experts about lipedema and resources for individuals suffering from the condition. A global resource, Lipedema Simplified was founded by Dr. Seo in 2013 as part of her personal journey and has now evolved to include the Lipedema Project, a nonprofit organization that provides a more extensive offering of research, resources, and knowledge to individuals with lipedema and healthcare providers. Lipedema Simplified offers educational content, webinars, coaching, online and live events, a community membership group, e-books, recent research, and resources for medical, social, and community use including a find-a-provider portal. Learn more about Lipedema Simplified at www.lipedema-simplified.org . Learn more about Lipedema Project at www.lipedemaproject.org

