Lipedema Simplified Announces Virtual 3-Day Event Following Publication of New Research Case Definitions of Lipedema
Conference led by healthcare experts focused on lipedema, lymphedema, and nutrition to deliver exceptional value for patients following publicationBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lipedema Simplified is pleased to announce its upcoming online conference Heart to Heart Virtual 3-Day Event: Keto and Beyond. A completely online conference with experts in the health and wellness fields, this transformative event will provide insightful workshops, access to tools, materials, and resources to enable participants to better plan for their nutritional needs, interactive Q&A sessions, and community networking.
“We hope that this conference will help individuals with lipedema and lymphedema to discover new solutions and tools they can use to help reduce or eliminate pain and swelling, decrease inflammation, and follow a more customized nutritional plan that helps them feel more empowered and free in their own body,” said Leslyn Keith, OTD, CLT-LANA, Director of Research and Board President of Lipedema Project and conference co-chair partnered with Lipedema Project Research Specialist Siobhan Huggins.
The Heart to Heart event will begin on Friday, April 12, and run through Sunday, April 14. Available online, this event is open to anyone who wishes to become more educated about managing their lipedema, lymphedema, and other related lymphatic disorders.
The event will include 20 speakers total, as well as two keynote speakers, Gabriele Faerber, MD, PhD, an expert in phlebology, lymphology, and nutritional medicine; and Georgia Ede, MD, an expert in nutritional and metabolic psychiatry.
Register and learn more about the event and featured speakers here.
Virtual Event Enhanced by Authors of New Research Article on Lipedema
The event is also aptly timed as authors of the highly anticipated research paper Proposed Framework for Research Case Definitions of Lipedema are speakers at the upcoming event.
The findings in the paper are a result of collaborative research initiatives by the Lipedema Project and a collection of global organizations. Findings were derived from a narrative review of currently available literature and included observations around lipedema.
The framework of the lipedema research case definition included eight identified characteristics of lipedema that were frequently agreed upon and five of the identified characteristics that were disputed or supported only with weak evidence.
You can view a table of the identified characteristics and the potential disputes here.
“We’ve been working on this research for a few years, knowing how important it is to formalize a framework around research case definitions of lipedema so that advancements and further studies can be conducted,” said Catherine Seo, PhD, CEO of Lipedema Simplified and Lipedema Project. “This was an important effort that included leading professionals and researchers from the United States and throughout Europe, and our findings collectively led to a proposed framework that can now be applied to future lipedema research to help standardize and strengthen the scientific evidence base. We’re excited to have some of these same individuals present at the Heart to Heart virtual event.”
You can read Proposed Framework for Research Case Definitions of Lipedema here, and register for the upcoming Heart to Heart Event at https://learn.lipedema-simplified.org/lipedema-lymphedema-event.
###
About Lipedema Simplified and Lipedema Project
Lipedema Simplified, LLC offers educational content, webinars, coaching, online and live events, a community membership group, e-books, recent research, and resources for medical, social, and community use, including a find-a-provider portal. A global resource, Lipedema Simplified was founded by Catherine Seo, PhD in 2013 as part of her personal journey searching for and finding answers. It is the first, largest, and longest-running organization of its kind.
Lipedema Project Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, provides extensive offerings of research, resources, and expertise to individuals with lipedema and the providers who care for them. Mark L. Smith, MD, FACS partnered with Catherine Seo, PhD, and together they founded Lipedema Project in 2014 to fill the need for rigorous science to understand, define, & treat lipedema. They sponsored and produced the First International Symposium on Lipedema - Setting the Research Agenda for Lipedema: Steps Towards a Cure held in April 2015 in New York City. The renowned documentary, Lipedema - The Disease They Call FAT, premiered during this symposium and has now been viewed over 4 million times raising awareness about lipedema.
Learn more about Lipedema Simplified at www.lipedema-simplified.org.
Learn more about Lipedema Project at www.lipedemaproject.org.
Catherine Seo, Ph.D., CEO
Lipedema Simplified
+1 617-721-9463
catherine@lipedema-simplified.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook