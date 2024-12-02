Beer Market anticipated to surpass US$1,042.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.62%

The global beer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% from US$832.012 billion in 2025 to US$1,042.93 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global beer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,042.93 billion by 2030.Beer is a widely consumed alcohol worldwide. It is produced by fermenting cereal, water, grains, and yeast for a specific time. Beer has an alcohol concentration ranging from less than 3% to 40% by volume depending on the style and ingredients used in the formulation.The beer market is growing at a moderate rate. The growth of the beer market is driven by various factors such as rising disposable incomes, shifting consumer preferences and evolving cultural dynamics. The major driving force of the beer market is its growing popularity due to its diverse formulations, flavors and taste offerings among Gen Z and millennials. Moreover, the demand for flavored beer, traditionally strong in Europe, is now expanding to other regions worldwide. Additionally, the rising demand for low-alcohol beverages , where beer serves as a popular choice, is further contributing to market growth.The beer market is experiencing some notable developments and innovations driven by evolving consumer preferences. For instance, in October 2024, VIVIR Tequila launched Café Stout in collaboration with Salt Beer Factory. Café Stout, the new beer product, offers a unique blend of classic coffee bitterness and smooth malt of a stout.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-beer-market The beer market by type is segmented into lager, ale, stout and others. Lagers are coldly fermented using different yeast at lower temperatures. Its yeast sticks to the bottom and thus also called as bottom fermenting. Due to the variation in the fermenting process, its taste tends to crisper, and it is cleaner. On the other hand, Ales are typically warm fermented and also called as top-fermenting as its foamy layer gets on the top. It is a bit stronger than lagers and sweeter in flavor. Stouts are typically dark beer, made with heavily roasted malts and have a high alcohol content. There are other types of beer as well such as Pilsner, India Pale Ale etc. The Lager segment is anticipated to continue dominating the beer market in the forecast period too. It is produced on a large scale by major breweries as people demand it more than other types owing to its cleaner and lighter flavor.The beer market by packaging is segmented into bottles and cans. Beer is either packed into bottles or cans and both have different advantages and disadvantages. Bottles are often considered as better taste presever but it is heavy and fragile. On the other hand, cans are convenient, can be easily transported without the fear of breakage and are environment friendly but some people don’t consider it as good taste preserver as bottles. In the forecast period, cans will continue to dominate the market of beer. Cans are cost-effective, and portable and are also increasingly being preferred by consumers for their convenience to carry them.The beer market by distribution channel is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade. On-trade refers to the sale of beer on-site i.e., selling beer at bars, restaurants, pubs, hotels and any other places where it is directly served to consumers. On the other hand, off-trade refers to selling beer for consumption off-site such as the sale of beer in supermarkets, liquor stores, retail etc. Though on-trade and off-trade demand varies according to region as well as timings of the year. But generally, the off-trade distribution segment has overall market dominance as it offers convenience to consumers to drink at their place or import from any region of the world.Based on geography, the European Market will continue to dominate the market of beer in the forecast period. European people have a long-standing cultural practice of beer and other alcoholic beverages consumption. It is deeply rooted in their traditions and social life. Beer is often consumed in everyday social life such as in pubs, cafes and restaurants. They have diverse tastes in beer drinking. The European Union is one of the world’s most important beer-producing regions and they brew diverse drinks. Europe is also the largest producer as well as consumer of alcoholic beverages. European per capita consumption of beer is the highest.The report includes the major players operating in the beer market: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc, Heineken Holding NV, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, The Boston Beer Company, Inc, Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Adie Broswon Group, Brauerei Aldersbach GmbH, Privatbrauerei Ayinger, ABK Beer and Brimstage Brewery Co. Ltd.The market analytics report segments the beer market as follows:• By Typeo Lagero Aleo Stoutso Others• By Packagingo Bottleo Can• By Distribution Channelo On-tradeo Off-trade• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• United Kingdom• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• Japan• India• South Korea• Indonesia• Taiwan• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Anheuser-Busch InBev• Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited• Carlsberg Group• Diageo PLC• Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Inc• Heineken Holding NV• Sierra Nevada Brewing Co• The Boston Beer Company, Inc• Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd.• B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd.• Adie Broswon Group• Brauerei Aldersbach GmbH• Privatbrauerei Ayinger• ABK Beer• Brimstage Brewery Co. LtdExplore More Reports:• Global Wine Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-wine-market • Fortified Wine Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fortified-wine-market • Brewing Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-brewing-enzymes-market

