DCO highlights need for global collaboration to enable digital prosperity at MENA ICT 2024 Forum

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a global intergovernmental organization committed to enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy, highlighted the importance of global cooperation in enabling digital prosperity during a fireside chat at the MENA ICT 2024 Forum in Jordan.DCO's participation in the event, held on November 20–21, Dead Sea Jordan, also included an investor roundtable, matchmaking sessions, startup pitches, and networking meetings.The DCO Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya, underscored the importance of global multilateralism in achieving a digitally equitable future. Moderated by H.E. Former Ambassador Karim Kawar, President Kawar Group, the fireside chat focused on the vast opportunities and challenges ahead for the MENA region, the critical role of digital infrastructure and impact of emerging technologies, and the necessity of fostering a robust digital economy to drive innovation and growth.Also at the MENA ICT 2024 Forum, DCO hosted 15 innovative startups as part of its Dealzone initiative, with prominent visits from HRH Prince Omar bin Faisal, President of the Jordanian Esports Federation, and H.E. Minister Eng. Sami Smeirat, Jordan's Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and the Chairperson of the DCO, who engaged directly with the entrepreneurs during their tour of the Pavilion.The entrepreneurs represented sectors that included healthcare, ecommerce, gaming, business management, fintech, AI, robotics, real estate, and edtech.They showcased their groundbreaking solutions, connected with investors, and participated in key discussions at the DCO Pavilion. Partnership agreements were signed between several startups and at least three startups received investment proposals from investors.DCO was honored to receive the Partners Award of the MENA ICT 2024 Forum, highlighting its collaborative efforts in the startup ecosystem. The Special Recognition Award was presented to DCO’s supported Nigerian startup Hadiya, represented by founder Oyindamola Kazee.Additionally, Sheilah Birgen, Innovation-Driven Market Director at the DCO, was honored for her role as a judge for the MENA ICT Awards. Sheilah also participated in a panel discussion titled “Bridging the Gap: Public-Private Synergies for Startup Success”.

